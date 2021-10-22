UNICEF sounds the alarm on kidnappings of women and children in Haiti

According to Unicef The regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jean Gough, “is no longer safe for children in Haiti”.

“Whether it’s on their way to school, at home or even at church, girls and boys are at risk of being kidnapped anywhere, at any time of the day or night. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, ”she explained.

UNICEF estimates, based on official sources, that 71 women and 30 children have been abducted in the first eight months of this year, compared to 59 women and 37 children last year.

This number represents a third of the 455 reported kidnappings. Most kidnappings take place in the capital Port-au-Prince, and most of those kidnapped are Haitians.

Rise in violence

Since June, gang violence in the region has displaced at least 19,000 people and affected 1.5 million.

“Criminal gangs use children as bargaining chips and earn money from parents’ love for their children,” Ms. Gough said. “Amidst rampant poverty and rampant crime, child abduction has become a lucrative business. It is odious.

According to news reports, the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, an NGO based in Haiti, reported nearly 800 kidnappings in the country this year. In the first half of October alone, 119 people were abducted.

As recently as last weekend, 17 missionaries from the United States and Canada were kidnapped. The missionaries were returning from a visit to an orphanage when their bus was reportedly seized by members of the 400 Mazowo gang.

More specifically, for children and their mothers, these acts have a lasting impact. Captivity always causes trauma as they often witness or suffer humiliation, threats and, in some cases, violence.

In order to improve incident reporting and assistance, UNICEF supported the National Child Protection Agency (IBESR) in the reactivation of its free hotline to be used alongside a helpline managed by the Brigade for the protection of minors (BPM).

Combination of seizures

Haiti is still reeling from a devastating earthquake that hit the southwest of the country in August, leaving 130,000 homes, more than 1,000 schools and some 90 health centers damaged or destroyed.

In addition, the deportation of more than 7,600 Haitian migrants, more than half of whom are women and children, from the United States and other countries of the Americas, could put more vulnerable children and women at risk.

According to the Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Fernando Hiraldo, all these crises constitute obstacles to humanitarian access. The situation is further complicated by very serious fuel shortages and a reduced supply of goods.

According to Mr. Hiraldo, the security situation, which was already precarious, has deteriorated considerably since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July.

Across the country, in September 2021, 4.3 million people were experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity, up from 4 million in August 2020.

Currently, about 70 percent of all schools in the southwest of the country are still damaged or destroyed, according to UNICEF.

Earlier this month, addressing the security Council, Helen La Lime, Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), said the country is suffering “one of the busiest periods in its recent history”.