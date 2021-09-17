UNICEF emphasizes that Afghan girls should not be excluded from school

“We are deeply worried”, Unicef Chef Henrietta Fore said in a declaration, “that a lot of girls might not be allowed to come back right now.”

UNICEF welcomes the news that secondary schools in Afghanistan will be open tomorrow after having closed for months due to COVID-19. However, we are deeply concerned that many girls are not allowed to return at this time. Girls cannot and should not be left behind. – Henrietta H. Fore (@unicefchief) September 17, 2021

No mention of girls

According to media reports, the announcement of the school’s reopening by the Taliban referred only to the return of the boys, with no reference to a return date for the girls.

“Girls can’t and shouldn’t be left behind. It is essential that all girls, including older girls, can return to school without further delay. For this, we need women teachers to resume teaching, ”she added.

The Taliban militant group that ruled Afghanistan from the late 1990s to 2001 regained control after the withdrawal of international troops in August and the collapse of the Afghan government, raising fears that they would reimpose a harsh interpretation of Islamic law which prohibits girls from going to school.

“A missed opportunity”

Even before the most recent humanitarian crisis – for which the UN has pledge conference to extend a lifeline to the most vulnerable – 4.2 million children were out of school, about 60% of them girls, according to UNICEF.

“Every day girls miss education is a missed opportunity for them, their families and their communities, ”said the head of UNICEF.

Despite this, there have been significant improvements for the country’s children which must be respected and protected.

Over the past two decades, significant progress has been made in education, with the number of schools in the country tripling and the number of children attending school – from one million to nine. ,5 millions.

Support education “for all”

UNICEF urges development partners to support education “for all children” in Afghanistan.

“UNICEF will continue to advocate with all actors so that all girls and boys have an equal opportunity to learn and develop the skills they need to thrive and build a peaceful and productive Afghanistan,” concluded Mrs. Fore.