UNICEF chief has “not a single problem with the Taliban” after leaders express support for girls’ education

An official in the The United Nations Children’s Fund said on Tuesday he was “optimistic” after a few Taliban leaders expressed support for girls’ education after the militant group took over much of Afghanistan, including the capital of Kabul.

Mustapha Ben Messaoud, head of UNICEF field operations in the besieged country, said he had traveled with Taliban representatives to the conquered territories of Kandahar, Herat and Jalalabad, among others. Messaoud said some Taliban leaders wanted the schools to be “operational,” while others were awaiting advice from their superiors.

“We have ongoing discussions. We are quite optimistic based on these discussions,” said the head of UNICEF. noted, adding that 11 of the country’s 13 field offices, in which his organization provides support, were operational.

“We don’t have a single problem with the Taliban in these field offices,” he added.

THE TALIBAN DECLARE “AMNESTY” FOR AFGHANS AND URGE WOMEN TO JOIN GOVERNMENT

Also on Tuesday, the Taliban declared general “amnesty” for all in Afghanistan and urged women to assume roles in government despite the group’s history of forcing women to don the burqa and obstructing individual freedoms. The announcement was made by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Islamic Emirate’s Cultural Commission, on Afghan state television, now controlled by the Taliban.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan no longer wants women to be the victims,” Samangani said. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to offer women a work and study environment, and the presence of women in different [government] structures in accordance with Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values, ”adding that“ all parties should join ”the government.

However, Messaoud warned that Afghanistan is a volatile place for women and children.

“Every day, the conflict that breaks out in Afghanistan claims more and more victims among the country’s women and children. Indeed, since the beginning of the year, more than 550 children have been killed, 1,400 injured, “he said. noted.

“Afghanistan has, for many years, been one of the worst places on Earth to be a child,” he added. “Over the past few weeks it has gotten worse. As we speak, if we don’t act immediately, UNICEF’s prediction is that without urgent action, 1 million children under 5 will suffer from severe malnutrition by the end of 2021, and 3 million will suffer. moderate acute malnutrition. “

The Taliban have since been accused of tracking down “those who worked with” or “fought alongside the Americans” as “terrified” residents scramble to destroy any evidence of association, says Fox’s Jennifer Griffin News.

Similarly, Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Monday that the violent group was engaged in “targeted killings” after reporting they witnessed mass executions.

Suhail Shaheen, an English-speaking spokesperson for the Taliban, disputed reports Monday.

“If someone is going door to door and posing as a Taliban, they are not a Taliban,” he said.

“These allegations are completely baseless, completely false,” he continued, adding that the allegations are “propaganda” which is “used to deceive the world against us.”

Yet hundreds of people in Afghanistan have frantically arrived at Kabul airport in the hope of being able to board a plane to flee the country. The United States resumed airlift operations on Tuesday after a brief hiatus following overcrowding issues on the runway. At least seven have been declared dead in the region amid the turmoil, and the Pentagon has said that US troops, who are now standing at about 7,000 men, killed two armed individuals.

