UNICEF calls for action to reverse ‘spiraling protection crisis’ for children in West and Central Africa

Henrietta Fore, executive director of the agency, said the incidents appear to be increasing in frequency, raising concerns for the safety and well-being of children in the region.

It is not enough to condemn these crimes, not when millions of children face a worsening protection crisis. Children in these areas need concerted action to ensure that they can live safely, attend school or collect water without fear of being attacked or abducted from their families. – Henrietta H. Fore (@unicefchief) July 7, 2021

His statement follows the kidnapping of some 140 students from a boarding school in Kaduna state, Nigeria on Monday.

Fears of more violence

“We are deeply concerned that, as in the past, non-state armed groups and parties to conflict in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Niger and Nigeria intensify these violent activities. in the coming weeks before the rainy season, when their movements could be limited by the floods, ”she said. mentionned.

“Everything must be done to reverse the spiral of child protection crisis as the region is on the brink of disaster. ”

Ms. Fore reported that in Burkina Faso, attacks against civilians, as well as other violations of international humanitarian law, have “increased significantly” in recent weeks.

At least 130 people were killed on Monday in an assault on a village in Yagha province, which she said was the country’s deadliest attack since violence began in 2015.

In addition, 178 civilians, including children, have been killed so far this month, while violence has displaced more than 1.2 million people, a tenfold increase in three years.

Conviction is not enough

the Unicef The chief listed other examples of attacks, kidnappings and other violations affecting children that have taken place in other countries in the region in recent months.

Ms. Fore stressed that it is not enough to condemn these crimes, but to take concerted action so that children can live in safety.

“It starts with non-state armed groups and all parties to conflict who commit violations of children’s rights – they have a moral and legal obligation to immediately cease attacks against civilians, and to respect and protect civilians and civilian property during any military operation, “she said.

“They should also not hinder but facilitate the efforts of UNICEF and other humanitarian actors on the ground to reach vulnerable children.

The international community also has an important role to play, she added, including increasing donor contributions to humanitarian organizations so that they can expand their work to reduce children’s vulnerabilities and ensure their safety.

These operations include creating safe temporary learning environments in areas where schools have closed due to insecurity, providing psychosocial support to children affected by violence and supporting education on mine risk awareness.