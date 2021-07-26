UNFPA calls for protection and justice for women and girls in Tigray

Julitta Onabanjo

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 26 (IPS) – The author is the UNFPA Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa. 2018 Nobel Laureate Dr Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist famous for his work with survivors of sexual assault in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at Panzi Hospital once said: “Rape is a strategy of war – it aims to destroy women and communities physically and mentally ”.

Sadly, this destruction has become a daily reality for women and girls in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. In recent weeks, women have told the most devastating stories of sexual and physical violence. Selam, 22, who has taken refuge in a safe house, is one of the survivors.

She recalls “running from place to place without food or shelter” and “constantly living in fear” after being displaced from her home and repeatedly facing heartbreaking incidents of violence. sexual.

Persistent fighting, forced displacement and dire living conditions over the past eight months in Tigray and neighboring Afar and Amhara regions in northern Ethiopia have created one of the most humanitarian crises. most urgently needed in Africa.

More than 5.2 million people in Tigray alone are in need of humanitarian assistance; among them are 118,000 pregnant women and 1.3 million women of childbearing age. Amid the crisis, gross violations and abuses against civilians, including sexual violence, continue to be reported.

The health and well-being of women and adolescent girls are further threatened by food insecurity which is expected to worsen. The destruction and looting of health facilities – about a third partially functioning and just 1% offer clinical management of rape services – further complicate the situation in the face of the COVID-19 threat.

Julitta OnabanjoSelam’s experience is just one of the stories captured by health officials and UN agencies, but these testimonies are likely only a fraction of the true prevalence. Even under normal circumstances, given high levels of stigma, among other factors, gender-based violence goes largely unreported in Ethiopia. According to the Ethiopia Demographic and Health Survey 2016, only 24% of survivors seek help.

Devastating impact

Rape and other forms of sexual abuse have a devastating impact on women’s physical and mental well-being, their rights and choices, and affect their ability to care for their children, support their families and contribute. to their company.

A social worker at the UNFPA-supported shelter where Selam now resides described the women as having arrived “traumatized and depressed due to prolonged suffering, distress and horrific violence.”

Even when women have not experienced sexual violence, fear of rape or insecurity prevents them from accessing food distribution centers, essential health care services for themselves or their children, and adolescent girls may not go to school.

In the long run, hiding from potential attacks contributes to malnutrition, poor health outcomes, and poor education among women and girls.

UN member states have recognized the disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls. United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, calls on all parties to hostilities to take special measures to “protect women and girls from gender-based violence, especially rape. and other forms of sexual abuse, in situations of armed conflict “.

The African Union has also pledged to “silence the guns” by “ending all wars, civil conflicts, gender-based violence, violent conflicts and preventing genocide on the continent by 2020”.

Women’s bodies should not be the object of war or the guarantee of conflict. Rather, women should be the central subject and the partner in peacebuilding.

In telling their stories, the women of Tigray describe their attackers as “armed men”. These serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law must be promptly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Call for an end to hostilities

We urge the Ethiopian government and the international community to redouble their efforts to end hostilities and all forms of violence in the country, including gender-based violence, in order to ensure the health and safety of women and girls. .

As part of the system-wide strengthening of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) for the Tigray region activated in April 2021, UNFPA expands and accelerates its support in its areas of responsibility – protection, prevention and response to sexual problems and sexist. violence (GBV) and ensuring quality sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

Safe houses

Women-friendly spaces, shelters and one-stop shops in conflict-affected areas have been established to provide clinical rape management and psychosocial counseling. These spaces connect women to a wide range of sexual and reproductive health and legal services.

What turns a rape victim into a rape survivor is justice. UNFPA works with partners to ensure that effective referral and prosecution systems are available.

We are working with the Ministry of Women, Children and Youth of Ethiopia to enable the capacity building of armed personnel and the establishment of a task force on gender-based violence, in collaboration with the Ethiopian Police University and the Federal Police Commission.

UNFPA is also providing medical supplies, helping to restore health system services and, cumulatively, has distributed hundreds of emergency reproductive health kits and thousands of Dignity kits.

In addition, to prevent COVID-19 infections among key personnel providing SRH and GBV services and information in health facilities and one-stop centers run by the government and its partners, nearly 11,000 items personal protective equipment have been distributed since November 2020.

Urgently needed funds

Providing adequate levels of these types of vital services requires urgent funding. We call on all who can help, including government and development partners, to help us meet the immediate needs of women and girls and avoid the medium and long term repercussions of sexual violence. The immediate funding requirements for the next six months are $ 15 million.

The women and girls of Tigray have told us their stories and we continue to listen to them. Our actions to cope with their trauma and rebuild their lives must be our urgent response.

For women to participate equally in society, they must make decisions about their bodies freely and without fear. Rape and other forms of gender-based violence destroy the ability of women and girls to make choices and secure their sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Even in times of conflict, we must continue to defend and protect the rights of women and girls and devote the attention and resources necessary to prevent sexual violence and ensure justice in a decisive manner.

Source: Africa Renewal, United Nations

