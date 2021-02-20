‘Unforgivable’: Sudan, Ethiopia swap beards over border dispute

Clashes erupted last year between the two forces over Al-Fashqa, an area of ​​fertile land colonized by Ethiopian farmers.

Sudan has accused Ethiopia of an “unforgivable insult” in its sharpest statement since a decades-old border dispute erupted late last year.

Clashes erupted between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces over Al-Fashqa, an area of ​​fertile land colonized by Ethiopian farmers which Sudan claims is on its side of a demarcated border in the early 20th century, what Ethiopia rejects.

In a statement released Thursday, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said it believed “the conflict hissed at by the military wing of the Sudanese government could only serve the interests of a third party at the expense of the Sudanese people.”

The Sudanese foreign ministry responded on Saturday saying that “the slander of Sudan and the accusation of being an agent for other parties is a grave and unforgivable insult”.

He added: “What the Ethiopian foreign ministry cannot deny is the third whose troops entered with Ethiopian troops intruding on Sudanese lands.”

Earlier this week, Sudan accused Ethiopian troops of crossing the border after a similar act by Ethiopian planes last month, which Ethiopia has denied.

Ethiopia reiterated on Thursday its accusation that Sudan invaded in early November, attacked and displaced Ethiopians and took control of the evacuated military camps.

In its statement, Sudan said Ethiopia has confirmed the 1903 border agreement on several occasions, the last in 2013.

He accused the Ethiopian foreign ministry of “exploiting [the border issue] for personal interests and for the specific interests of a certain group ”.

The two countries called on each other to seek legal means to resolve the border issues.

An African Union mediator arrived in Khartoum on Thursday to discuss the conflict, as well as ongoing negotiations between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.