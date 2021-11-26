UNESCO Member States adopt recommended ethics for AI

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. Credit: AM / SWAN

PARIS, November 26 (IPS) – Member States of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have agreed on a recommended ethics text for artificial intelligence ( IA) that States can apply on a “voluntary” basis.

The adopted text, which the agency describes as “historic”, describes the “common values ​​and principles that will guide the construction of the legal infrastructure necessary to ensure the healthy development of AI”, according to UNESCO.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. Credit: AM / SWAN

The text says AI systems “should not be used for social scoring and mass surveillance”, among other recommendations.

The organization’s 193 member states, however, include countries known to use AI and other technologies to carry out such surveillance, often targeting minorities and dissidents, including writers and artists. Governments and multinational companies have also used personal data and AI technology to invade privacy.

Although these states and entities were not named, UNESCO officials acknowledged that the discussions leading up to the adopted text included “difficult conversations”.

Presenting the agreement on November 25 at the organization’s headquarters in Paris, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said the initiative to have an ethical framework for AI was launched in 2018.

“I remember many thought that it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to find common ground among the 193 states… but after these years of work, we have been rewarded with this important victory for multilateralism,” said Azoulay to journalists.

She pointed out that AI technology has developed rapidly and has a range of profound effects that include both benefits for humanity and far-reaching risks. Because of this impact, a global agreement with practical recommendations was needed, based on input from experts from around the world, Azoulay stressed.

The agreement came during the 41st session of UNESCO’s General Conference, which took place from November 9 to 24 and included the adoption of “key agreements demonstrating renewed multilateral cooperation,” said the UNESCO.

While the agreement does not provide a single definition of AI, the “ambition” is to address characteristics of AI that are “of central ethical importance,” according to the text.

These are the characteristics, or systems, that have “the ability to process data and information in a way that resembles intelligent behavior, and generally includes aspects of reasoning, learning, perception, prediction, planning or control, ”he said.

While the systems “provide remarkable results in highly specialized areas such as cancer screening and creating inclusive environments for people with disabilities”, they also create new challenges and raise “fundamental ethical concerns,” said UNESCO.

The agreement describes the biases that AI technologies can “integrate and exacerbate” and their potential impact on “human dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms, gender equality, democracy… and environment and ecosystems ”.

According to UNESCO, these types of technologies “are very invasive, they infringe human rights and fundamental freedoms, and they are used widely.”

The agreement emphasizes that when member states develop regulatory frameworks, they should “take into account that the ultimate responsibility and liability should always rest with natural or legal persons” – i.e. humans – “and that AI systems should not be given legal personality ”themselves. .

“New technologies must provide new means of defending, defending and exercising human rights and not violating them,” says the agreement.

Among the long list of goals, UNESCO said the agreement aims to ensure that digital transformations also contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals “(a United Nations plan to achieve a” better future and more sustainable ”for the world).

“We are seeing an increase in gender and ethnic biases, significant threats to privacy, dignity and agency, the dangers of mass surveillance and the increased use of unreliable AI technologies in the application of laws, to name a few. Until now, there were no universal standards to answer these questions, ”UNESCO said.

On climate change, the text states that member states should ensure that AI favors resource and energy efficient methods, given the environmental impact of storing huge amounts of data, which require energy. It further calls on governments to assess the direct and indirect environmental impact throughout the lifecycle of the AI ​​system.

On the issue of gender, the text states that Member States “should ensure that the potential of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to contribute to the achievement of gender equality is fully maximized”.

He adds that states “must ensure that the human rights and fundamental freedoms of girls and women, as well as their safety and integrity, are not violated at any stage of the lifecycle of the AI ​​system.”

Alessandra Sala, director of artificial intelligence and data science at Shutterstock and president of the non-profit organization Women in AI – who spoke during the presentation of the agreement – said that the text provides clear guidelines for the field of AI, including on artistic, cultural and gender aspects.

“It is a symbol of societal progress,” she said, stressing that understanding the ethics of AI was a shared “leadership responsibility” which should include the “often excluded voices” of women.

Responding to concerns expressed by journalists about the future of the recommendations, which are essentially non-binding, UNESCO officials said Member States are realizing that the world “needs” this agreement and that it is was a step in the right direction.