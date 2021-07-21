UNESCO deprives Liverpool of its World Heritage status

The English port city becomes only the third site to see its designation revoked by the cultural organization of the United Nations.

The English port city of Liverpool has been removed from the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, making it only the third site to be removed from the prestigious list.

The United Nations cultural organization’s World Heritage Committee voted by secret ballot on Wednesday to withdraw the designation due to developments in the city center and on its historic waterfront on the River Mersey.

The committee said the plans, including a planned new stadium for local Everton football club, were “detrimental to the authenticity and integrity of the site” and had caused “an irreversible loss of attributes”.

But Liverpool city leaders have expressed outrage at the move, which came a decade after UNESCO officials last visited the city.

Local mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible”.

“I am extremely disappointed and worried,” she said.

“Our World Heritage site has never been in better condition, having benefited from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment.

“But, whatever happens, Liverpool will always be a World Heritage City. We have a breathtaking waterfront and an incredible built heritage that is the envy of other cities.

Regenerated waterfront

Liverpool was named a World Heritage Site by the cultural organization of the United Nations in 2004, joining landmarks such as the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

The city, which is the hometown of famous British rock band The Beatles, was inscribed on the list in recognition of its role as one of the most important ports in the world in the 18th and 19th centuries and for its architectural beauty.

The docks declined and became derelict in the 20th century, but have been restored with museums, shops, bars, restaurants and new real estate developments, making Liverpool a symbol of urban renewal.

The only other sites previously stripped of the title of World Heritage site are a wildlife sanctuary in Oman in 2007 after poaching and habitat loss and the Elbe Valley of Dresden in Germany in 2009 when a four-lane bridge was built on the river.

The heritage label allows historic sites to access UN conservation funding and feature in tourist guides around the world.

“Not retrograde”

The threat of being de-listed by UNESCO has been hanging over Liverpool since 2012 after the body warned apartment and office projects would destroy the city’s skyline.

An expert report reviewed by the World Heritage Committee ahead of its decision on Wednesday said that “inadequate governance processes, mechanisms and regulations for new developments in and around the World Heritage property” have resulted in “A serious deterioration and irreversible loss of attributes”.

Plans for the new Everton Stadium on part of the city’s old docks were approved earlier this year over objections from conservation organizations.

But Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Metropolitan Region of Liverpool, said UNESCO’s decision was “a retrograde step that does not reflect the reality of what is happening on the ground”.

“Many of the sites cited by UNESCO are in communities that are in dire need of investment,” he said.

“Places like Liverpool should not be faced with the binary choice between maintaining heritage status or regenerating communities left behind – and the wealth of jobs and opportunities that come with it. “