UNESCO celebrates 75th anniversary, logo lights up Eiffel Tower

But not far from the monument classified as World Heritage in France, more than 20 heads of state participated in a special ceremony to mark the occasion at the headquarters of the agency where the artists Forest Whitaker, Renaud Capuçon, Angélique Kidjo, Aryana Sayeed , Farrah el Dibany, the Joussour group, Ray Lema and Laurent de Wilde, also joined the festivities.

critical role

In a a message shown at the event, UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted that “UNESCOwas born as a pillar of the United Nations system, in the wake of one of the darkest chapters in human history ”.

“For more than 75 years, UNESCO has promoted dialogue and mutual understanding. World heritage sites, biosphere reserves… have emerged at UNESCO ”, he declared.

In a time of great inequality, environmental crises, polarization and a global pandemic, the UN chief said that UNESCO’s role is “more critical than ever.… to restore confidence and solidarity … better access to education for all, [to] promote cultural diversity and guide technological progress for the greater good ”.

Future

By working with a diverse set of partners, said Mr Guterres, UNESCO is forging a new social contract for education and lifelong learning.

The agency is also developing new tools to tackle hate speech and disinformation while launching flagship initiatives in Iraq and Lebanon, using education and heritage to heal and rebuild.

For the Secretary-General, each of these efforts “testifies to the importance of UNESCO at the center of a more interconnected, inclusive and effective multilateralism, which brings tangible benefits to people around the world”.

New decisions

UNESCO General Conference , ongoing in Paris until November 24, also marks the anniversary.

During the event, all 193 member states stand ready to take landmark decisions, including the adoption of global recommendations on the ethics of artificial intelligence and one on open science.

Earlier this week, during the event, UNESCO hosted a global meeting on education and released the Futures of Education report.

An adventure

A new exhibition, to see in lineor at the agency’s headquarters, tells the story of UNESCO’s efforts to understand, preserve and transmit the best of humanity.

According to a note published on the agency’s website, the UN cultural agency was born in the aftermath of two world wars out of the belief that political and economic arrangements between states are not enough to build lasting peace.

“Reconciliation and development require more solid foundations, deeply rooted in societal interactions and built on intellectual and moral solidarity”, explains the agency.

The exhibition includes images of “often titanic projects”, such as rescuing and moving, block by block, the great temples of ancient Egypt, as well as documentation of scientific projects on early warning systems for people. tsunamis and shared methods for studying soils, aquifers and oceans.

There are also images illuminating exploration missions along the Silk Roads, in addition to campaigns that collect and preserve knowledge, traditions, music and memory of the world.

“[They] all portray the aspiration to forge stronger bonds between peoples for the exchange and circulation of knowledge for centuries to come, in the hope that the full awareness of our affiliation will forever dispel the specter of war ”, according to the agency.