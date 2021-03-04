World
Unemployment claims in US reach 745,000 as layoffs remain high – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The number of Americans applying unemployment benefits edged up last week to 745,000, a sign that many employers continue to cut jobs despite a confirmed decline viral infections and proof that the global economy is improving.
Thursday’s report from the Department of Labor showed that jobless claims were up 9,000 from the previous week. Although the pace of layoffs has slowed since the start of the year, they remain high by historical standards.
Before the virus flattened the U.S. economy a year ago, jobless claims had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even during the Great recession.
A total of 4.3 million Americans receive traditional state unemployment benefits. Including the additional federal unemployment programs that have been put in place to mitigate the economic damage caused by the virus, an estimated 18 million people receive some form of unemployment assistance.
Restrictions on business and the reluctance of many Americans to shop, travel, dine, or attend mass events have persistently weighed on the job market.
Job growth averaged 29,000 jobs per month from November to January, and the country still has nearly 10 million fewer jobs than in February 2020. Although the unemployment rate is 6 , 3% in January, a larger measure that includes in their job searches is closer to 10 percent.
Thursday’s report from the Department of Labor showed that jobless claims were up 9,000 from the previous week. Although the pace of layoffs has slowed since the start of the year, they remain high by historical standards.
Before the virus flattened the U.S. economy a year ago, jobless claims had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even during the Great recession.
A total of 4.3 million Americans receive traditional state unemployment benefits. Including the additional federal unemployment programs that have been put in place to mitigate the economic damage caused by the virus, an estimated 18 million people receive some form of unemployment assistance.
Restrictions on business and the reluctance of many Americans to shop, travel, dine, or attend mass events have persistently weighed on the job market.
Job growth averaged 29,000 jobs per month from November to January, and the country still has nearly 10 million fewer jobs than in February 2020. Although the unemployment rate is 6 , 3% in January, a larger measure that includes in their job searches is closer to 10 percent.
Source link