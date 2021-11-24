Unemployment claims in the United States plunge to their lowest level since 1969

If claims are indeed held around pre-pandemic levels, it would likely increase the chances of the Federal Reserve accelerating its reduction in bond purchases and raising interest rates.

U.S. state unemployment claims plunged last week to levels not seen since 1969, which, if sustained, would mark the next step in the uneven labor market recovery.

Initial jobless claims in the state’s regular programs fell from 71,000 to 199,000 seasonally adjusted during the week ended Nov. 20, data from the Labor Department showed Wednesday. The median estimate from a Bloomberg survey of economists predicted 260,000 applicants.

However, the larger-than-expected decline may be explained by how the government adjusts the raw data for seasonal fluctuations. Wrightson ICAP chief economist Lou Crandall pointed out in a recent memo that seasonal factors predicted a smaller increase in unadjusted claims compared to the same time last year as the labor market struggled to straighten up.

“This is purely a seasonal factor distortion. A lot of it will reverse next week,” Crandall said after the exit.

Before seasonal adjustments, last week’s initial jobless claims increased by about 18,000.

US stock index futures continued to lose, and Treasuries fell after unemployment data and a separate durable goods orders report which showed a decline from the previous month. The Bloomberg dollar index rose.

If claims are indeed held around pre-pandemic levels, it would likely increase the chances that Federal Reserve officials accelerate the gradual reduction in bond purchases and consider raising interest rates soon after the end. of those purchases in 2022. The data follows reports showing the fastest inflation in three decades and a pickup in job gains in October.

Requests stood at 216,000 at the end of February 2020 before the onset of Covid-19 in the United States, which pushed requests to a peak of 6.1 million in early April 2020. They have since declined as the The economy has reopened more widely and Americans have returned to work. In addition, federal pandemic unemployment benefits ended on September 6 in all states.

Even so, millions of Americans still choose to sit on the sidelines, frustrating employers who are desperate to fill near record numbers of positions. Child care remains a serious issue for working parents, especially as Covid cases are picking up in many states and disrupting in-person learning.

The October jobs report showed that the payroll rose by 531,000 after significant upward revisions from the previous two months. Economists are calling for an additional half a million to be added in November, which will be released on December 3.