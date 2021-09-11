Unearthed on British golf course: Bronze Age log coffin

In July 2018, Hugh Willmott was overseeing excavations at an Anglo-Saxon burial site in northeast England when a regional preservation official told him of a potentially more exciting find.

Just down the road at Tetney Golf Club, a local golf course, workers digging into a small pond with a giant excavator had struck something extremely unexpected: a prehistoric coffin containing the skeletal remains of a man.

When Dr Willmott, archaeologist and lecturer at the University of Sheffield, arrived at the golf course the next day, he discovered a scene which he said could only be described as “a mess”.

Ten to 12 feet underground, the crew had discovered a waterlogged burial site and an exposed coffin shattered into pieces. Dr Willmott said he quickly realized that he and his team of archaeologists would have to act quickly and undertake a “rescue and recovery operation” to prevent the coffin from deteriorating further.