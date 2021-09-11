Unearthed on British golf course: Bronze Age log coffin
In July 2018, Hugh Willmott was overseeing excavations at an Anglo-Saxon burial site in northeast England when a regional preservation official told him of a potentially more exciting find.
Just down the road at Tetney Golf Club, a local golf course, workers digging into a small pond with a giant excavator had struck something extremely unexpected: a prehistoric coffin containing the skeletal remains of a man.
When Dr Willmott, archaeologist and lecturer at the University of Sheffield, arrived at the golf course the next day, he discovered a scene which he said could only be described as “a mess”.
Ten to 12 feet underground, the crew had discovered a waterlogged burial site and an exposed coffin shattered into pieces. Dr Willmott said he quickly realized that he and his team of archaeologists would have to act quickly and undertake a “rescue and recovery operation” to prevent the coffin from deteriorating further.
“It was a very hot summer here,” he said on Friday. “The preserved wood exposed was going to decompose very quickly. He couldn’t wait for days, let alone weeks.
Archaeologists inspected the woods and found it to be a log coffin, made from a hollowed-out tree that had been buried under a mound. The use of log coffins was “an unusual form of burial” which had briefly been the practice 4,000 years ago in the Bronze Age, said Tim Allen, an archaeologist with Historic england, a public body responsible for preserving the country’s history.
Along with the remains was “a perfectly preserved ax” with a stone head and a wooden handle, according to the University of Sheffield.
The ancient wood and ax were placed in a temporary cold store to keep them stable while archaeologists tried to learn as much as possible about them before researchers began the conservation process, which could slightly alter the appearance of the artifacts, said Dr Willmott.
Historic England helped pay for the effort with a grant of nearly 70,000 pounds, or about $ 97,000. The coffin was transported to York Archaeological Trust, where the conservation process was to take another two years. Environmentalists still decide to try to piece together the coffin, said Ian Panter, the trust’s conservation officer.
“It will be quite like a big puzzle,” he said in a video posted on the trust’s website. One end of the coffin is 2.4 meters – almost eight feet – long and weighs half a ton, Mr Panter said. The entire coffin is about three meters long and one meter wide, according to the trust.
The coffin and ax will eventually be exposed to the collection, an art and archeology museum in Lincolnshire, not far from the golf course, according to Historic England. The human remains will remain “in curative care” and likely will not be exposed, Dr Willmott said.
He added that the man’s bones reveal he was 5ft 9in – “tall enough” for that time – and likely died in his late 30s or early 40s.
The bones were also showing signs of osteoarthritis, “the result of hard labor rather than old age,” said Dr Willmott.
“He would have looked like he went to the gym,” he said.
The funeral he received strongly suggests the man was an important figure in his community, Dr Willmott said.
“Making a log coffin is a bit of a complicated technology,” he said.
A gravel mound was built over the coffin, which would have required the efforts of many people, not just family members, Dr Willmott said.
The ax was most likely ceremonial, a “symbol of authority,” Allen said. He added that carbon-14 dating could help them analyze the wood so they can determine when the tree was felled.
The time-consuming burial suggests “this was a society with a hierarchy focused on certain individuals,” Allen said.
Everyone involved in the project agreed not to publish the discovery until an analysis, said Dr Willmott.
The owner of the golf course has also agreed to remain silent, he said.
The owner, Mark Casswell, was “very keen on people not knowing about this because he thought it might delay business,” said Dr Willmott. “People are either bewildered by corpses or fascinated by them. “
Mr Casswell did not respond to messages seeking comment on Friday. Corn in a report, he said he was surprised that such a discovery was made on his property.
“My family farmed here for years before opening the golf course and I never imagined there was a whole other world buried under the fields,” he said.
As soon as workers made the discovery, Mr Casswell said, the golf course contacted local authorities, who put them in touch with Historic England.
Mr Casswell said he planned to put a photo of the ax on the wall of the pavilion.
“It’s definitely something to think about as you play on the course,” he said.
