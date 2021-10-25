World
undp: Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Baradar meets with UNDP director in Doha and asks for help | News from India – Times of India
Kabul: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister of the interim government announced by the Taliban, met with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Director Achim Steiner in Doha and discussed various issues, including the deteriorating economic situation, according to a press report.
Mohammed Naeem, the TalibanThe spokesperson for the political bureau said in a series of tweets that the meeting focused on the current situation in Afghanistan, according to Ariana News.
Naeem also said that during the meeting other issues were also discussed, such as the deteriorating economic situation in the country and the treatment of drug addicts.
Expressing his gratitude to the UNDP for its help, Mullah Baradar called on the UNDP to increase its assistance to the populations in various fields. In response, Steiner also pledged continued support to the Afghans.
Earlier on Saturday, the Swedish Minister for Development By Olsson Fridh warned that Afghanistan would crumble into chaos if the international community did not act quickly.
“The country is on the verge of collapse and this collapse is happening faster than we thought”, Friday noted.
Stressing that the economic free fall could provide an environment conducive to the development of terrorist groups, Fridh stressed that Sweden will not channel money through the Taliban. Instead, it will increase humanitarian contributions through Afghan civil society groups, according to Dawn.
