Understanding the “ crowd ” mentality

At the same time, as a rule, impulsive violence is less likely to occur in crowds that have a social structure and internal organization. The demonstrations of the civil rights movement were tactical and organized, starting in the 1950s. The same was true of many sit-ins in the 1960s and 1970s, against nuclear power and the Vietnam War. Windows were smashed, there were clashes with the police, but spontaneous chaos was not the rule.

“At that time, you now have the state of Kent, city riots, civil rights marches,” said Calvin Morrill, professor of law and sociology at the University of California at Berkeley. “And the idea of ​​group spirit leaves no room for social scientists to explain the different levels of organization behind all of these manifestations and their significance. Since then, protests, whether nonviolent or not, have included tactics, strategy – and training – precisely to ensure the crowd doesn’t lose its attention.

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has personally trained numerous Freedom Riders groups, detailing how best to respond to entrapment and what to say (and what not) in the event of an arrest. These lessons continued. Many protesters at the Seabrook nuclear power plant site in New Hampshire in 1977 and at the Diablo Canyon power plant in California in the late 1970s and early 1980s had learned to limp to avoid beatings by the police and wearing boots rather than sneakers. (Sneakers slip off when you’re dragged.)

Such training is not just for nonviolent groups, of course, and it includes specific roles for people with particular skills, and a sort of middle management layer. Provocative protest groups, whether left or right, often include so-called violence experts – young men willing to make a few moves to get things going.

“Absolutely, they’re trained, trained to go straight to the line and mix it up and then back down,” Dr. Morrill said. “There is a long, long tradition of these tactics.”

Depending on the manifestation and mission, organized events may also include marshals or guides, helping people to commute, and so-called affinity groups – squads that assume some leadership responsibility as the protest evolves. At its protest in Tampa, Florida last summer, Black Lives Matter reportedly counted nearly 100 marshals in fluorescent vests patrolling the crowds, as well as medics, all communicating with walkie-talkies and trained in de-escalation tactics. .

“You’re talking about groups of four to ten people, protest participants, often friends who come from another town or city to take care of injured or panicked people,” said Alex Vitale, professor of sociology at Brooklyn College. , affinity groups. “And these groups will coordinate with each other, and if the crowd is assaulted or dispersed, they are able to decide, ‘What should we do next? “”