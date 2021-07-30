Under pressure, Saeid appoints new Tunisian interior minister

The former national security adviser appointed the new interior minister days after President Saied sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed a former national security adviser to the presidency to head the interior ministry and has pledged to protect rights and freedoms.

The presidency announced the appointment of Ridha Garsalaoui on Thursday as Saied, who spoke of “imminent dangers” for the North African country, came under increasing international and national pressure to form a new government.

The new appointee is also a former senior police official, local media reported.

On Sunday, the president invoked a national emergency to take control of the government, sacking the prime minister and freezing parliament.

“The state is not a string puppet, there are lobbies and corrupt individuals pulling the strings behind the curtains,” Saied said. “The conditions at this historic moment forced me to take such exceptional measures.

“I tell you and the whole world that I want to implement the constitutional text and more than them to rights and freedoms.

“No one has been arrested. No one has been deprived of their rights, but the law is fully enforced.

Tunisians are awaiting the appointment of a new prime minister and the announcement of a roadmap to get out of the crisis.

Saied’s supporters presented his intervention as a welcome reset for the 2011 revolution after years of economic stagnation under a political class that has often seemed more interested in its own narrow advantage than national gain.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he had urged Saied to take action that would bring the country “back on the democratic path” and also called for the reestablishment of parliament.

“The intentions he expressed to me were to bring Tunisia back to this democratic path and to act in a manner consistent with the constitution”, Flashing says during an interview with Al Jazeera, referring to a conversation with Saied earlier this week.

“But of course we have to look at the actions that the president is taking, that Tunisia is taking,” he said.

The young democracy had often been cited as the only success of the Arab Spring.

But 10 years later, many say they have seen little improvement in living standards and have become enraged by a prolonged political stalemate amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections, as well. only internal quarrels within the elite.

Saied accused 460 businessmen of owing 13.5 billion Tunisian dinars ($ 4.9 billion) to the state, citing findings of a commission of inquiry into corruption under former strongman Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

“This money must be returned to the Tunisian people,” he said, adding that he intends to offer businessmen “a judicial arbitration”.

Saied also called on traders and wholesalers to “lower the prices” in an economy in crisis where soaring inflation has eaten away at the purchasing power of consumers.

He also called for a revival of the production of phosphate, one of the country’s scarce natural resources.

The takeover has been hailed by many Tunisians who are struggling to make ends meet and who are fed up with the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, the president also announced the establishment of a crisis unit to manage the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Tunisia, with a population of around 12 million, has one of the worst COVID-19 death rates in the world, with 19,000 coronavirus-related deaths.