Under pressure, Biden administration scrambles to house migrant children

Republicans describe the situation as a crisis of Mr. Biden’s creation, signaling a goal to use his immigration program as a political weapon against him in 2022. Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the minority leader, is considering to lead other Republicans on a trip to the border to highlight the problem. Rep. James R. Comer, Republican of Kentucky, on Wednesday called the increase in migration “a signal to the world that our immigration laws can be broken with little or no consequence.”

Mr Biden, however, continued to use a Trump-era rule to quickly turn back most migrants at the border, except unaccompanied minors. The administration last week ordered shelters designed to accommodate children to return to their normal capacity, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In the struggle to find extra space for the children, the Biden administration plans to house them in unused school buildings, military bases and even a NASA site, Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, Calif., According to a memo. obtained by The Times. The NASA site “would remain unoccupied but available for use if HHS urgently needs additional shelter space,” the memo reads.

Darryl Waller, a NASA spokesperson, confirmed in a statement that the administration is considering housing migrant children in a “currently vacant property” at the site. “This effort will have no impact on the ability of NASA to carry out its primary missions,” he said.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Biden campaigned for a more humane approach to border immigration, an approach that would prioritize investment in Central America to deter illegal immigration. But it has had the effect of attracting more people who see a better chance of entering the United States than under the Trump administration.

“One of the things that I think is important is that we’ve seen outbreaks before,” Ms. Jacobson said. “Flare ups tend to respond to hope. And there was significant hope for a more humane policy.

