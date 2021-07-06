Undefeated Italy take on Spain in Euro 2020 first semi-final – Live

Live updates from the first semi-final taking place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Italy undefeated in their last 32 games

Spain aims for a record fourth continental crown

The two teams are tied on the record head to head (11 wins each)

A crowd of around 60,000 expected at Wembley Stadium

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Winner against England or Denmark in the final on Sunday

4 minutes ago (17:01 GMT)

When is the kick-off?

In two hours – 19:00 GMT

🇮🇹🆚🇪🇸🔜 Where in the world will you be looking from?# EURO2020 – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) July 6, 2021

34 minutes ago (16:30 GMT)

Road to the semi-finals

Italy

Beat Turkey 3-0

Beat Switzerland 3-0

Beat Wales 1-0

Defeat Austria 2-1 (after ET)

Beat Belgium 2-1

Spain

0-0 draw with Sweden

1-1 draw with Poland

Beat Slovakia 5-0

Beat Croatia 5-3 (after ET)

Beat Switzerland 3-1 (penalties)

39 minutes ago (16:25 GMT)

44 minutes ago (16:20 GMT)

How Luis Enrique led Spain to the semi-finals

Spain coach Luis Enrique faced personal tragedy and the effect of negative public opinion to rally his young team and lead them to the semi-finals.

He has aroused the ire of many fans and large sections of the Spanish media for leaving Sergio Ramos out of his squad and not choosing any Real Madrid player.

The coach turned more heads by only choosing a 24-man squad instead of 26 and for encouraging French defender Aymeric Laporte to change nationality and lead the team’s defense instead of Ramos.

He then kept Sergio Busquets in the squad after the midfielder tested positive for COVID-19, showing a sense of patience he did not offer Ramos, who had missed much of the season last due to injury.

Radio Marca called Luis Enrique “a pig’s head”, adding that Spain was “not made to win this Euro and we all know that”.

Spain coach Luis Enrique [Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via Reuters]

59 minutes ago (16:05 GMT)

Italy undefeated against the kings of possession Spain

Italy v Spain mark a successful first semi-final at Euro 2020, Tuesday’s game being the latest episode in a burgeoning rivalry between the nations meeting in a fourth consecutive European Championship.

Italy have won all five matches in this year’s tournament. Spain has an average possession of 67 percent.

Read our preview of the first semi-final.