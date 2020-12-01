Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

With just a month to go before Britain’s future after Brexit begins and trade talks with the European Union still stalled, the British government on Tuesday urged businesses to prepare as it scrambled to complete critical infrastructure.

But there is widespread uncertainty about the arrangements that will be in place when the country’s new chapter begins on January 1, and the precise approach to trade rules the government will take.

In a letter to businesses, ministers warned that time is running out before the year-end deadline for them to finalize preparations and avoid possible disruption.

Britain officially left the EU in January, nearly four years after a membership referendum that divided the nation and crippled its policies.

But he remains bound by the bloc’s rules until 2021 under the terms of his divorce.

Negotiations on a free trade agreement, which continue in London this week, have been stalled for months and are running out of time.

The government insists that Britain will prosper with or without a deal.

“Whatever the outcome of our negotiations with the EU, there are guaranteed changes for which businesses must prepare now,” said Minister Michael Gove. “There’s no time to lose.”

– “ What does Brexit mean ” –

On the outskirts of Ashford, a town in the south-east of England strategically located near the bustling port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel, the construction of a new customs clearance center and a trucks is being accelerated.

Residents say work continues late into the night under the spotlight of the sprawling site, where trucks bound for Europe will be processed after Brexit and trucks can also wait.

But how many will eventually use the facility – which borders the historic villages of Sevington and Mersham – and how long they will stay there remains unclear.

The government has released little information on the site, one of 10 planned truck fleets across the UK to be built with £ 470m ($ 630m, € 523m) earmarked for ‘ internal infrastructure ”post-Brexit.

This has left the residents of this once quiet corner of Kent, where 59% of people supported Brexit in 2016, increasingly edgy.

“There’s a lot of concern about the unknown,” said Sharon Swandale, resident of Mersham, of the Village Alliance, which was established more than a decade ago to educate its 300 or so households on local development.

“If you know what Brexit is, then you are a lot more informed than we are. The problem we have is we don’t know what Brexit means, we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The site was for years intended for potential use as a large-scale logistics and warehousing center, so people see the new facility as “the lesser of two evils,” Swandale added.

“It’s more about trying to make the most of what we have,” she said, noting that the villagers would like compensation for any drop in the value of their properties.

In nearby Sevington, where the property borders the centuries-old St Mary’s Church, a middle-aged couple who came to see the construction firsthand offered a more direct assessment.

“We’re not very happy about that. But what can we do?” said a woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

– “Short-term disruption” –

Brexit supporters narrowly won the argument for leaving the EU in 2016, saying it would restore Britain’s control over its borders.

But there are fears that the imminent departure of the bloc’s single market and customs union after nearly 50 years could cause chaos in ports and logistics centers.

Businesses have complained about inadequate preparedness and contingency planning, with accusations that ministers underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead.

Agree or disagree, the increased red tape in the form of customs declarations and permits will largely replace the inconspicuous transport of goods to and from the EU.

Gove’s Cabinet Office department, responsible for Brexit preparations, admitted on Tuesday that the changes “will likely mean there will be short-term disruption at the border.”

But he said a newly launched border operations center staffed around the clock would help create “the world’s most efficient border by 2025.”

The facility will use software to collect information on the flow of goods and passengers in real time, as well as to analyze historical trends and have predictive capacity.

