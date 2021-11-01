UNAIDS supports decriminalization and access to services on International Drug Users Day

In A declaration on the occasion of the International Day of Drug Users, UNAIDS this action is necessary to combat the negative effects of criminalization on HIV, viral hepatitis and other health problems.

The day, commemorated each year on November 1, affirms the rights of this population.

“UNAIDS calls for the full involvement of drug user communities in achieving legal reform aimed at decriminalization and in organizing harm reduction programs at country level. It will help us end inequality and end AIDS, ”said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of the agency.

At high risk

UNAIDS underscored its commitment to human rights and its support to countries in their efforts to decriminalize drug possession and fully implement harm reduction programs.

Although people who use and inject drugs are among the groups most at risk of contracting HIV, they remain marginalized and often denied access to health and social services.

Last year, nine percent of all new HIV infections were among people who inject drugs. Outside of sub-Saharan Africa, this figure rises to 20%.

And while women make up less than 30 percent of people who use drugs, they are more likely to be living with HIV than their male counterparts.

Health benefits

The United Nations system promotes harm reduction services and the decriminalization of personal drug possession, UNAIDS said.

These policies do not increase the number of drug addicts, but on the contrary offer substantial public and personal health benefits.

Timely introduction and large-scale implementation of accessible harm reduction programs can prevent HIV infections, as well as many cases of viral hepatitis B and C, tuberculosis and drug overdose, according to the agency.

However, less than one percent of people who inject drugs live in countries where levels of coverage for needles, syringes and opioid substitution therapy are recommended by the UN. Meanwhile, the funding gap for risk reduction in low- and middle-income countries is “dismal” 95 percent.

Barriers to access

Even where harm reduction programs are available, they are not necessarily accessible, UNAIDS added.

Criminalization of drug use and severe penalties, such as incarceration, high fines, or taking children away from their parents, are just a few of the obstacles.

“Women who use drugs face higher conviction and incarceration rates than men who use drugs, which contributes to the increased levels of stigma and discrimination they face in health facilities. “the agency said.

“Indeed, the criminalization of drug use and possession for personal gain has a significant and negative impact on the realization of the right to health. ”

Action needed now

This year, UN member states set goals on decriminalizing drug possession for personal gain and eliminating stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs and others. key populations.

The targets have a deadline of 2025 and include ensuring that 90% of people who inject drugs have access to hepatitis C and HIV harm reduction programs and mental health services.

However, to achieve them, “strategic actions at the country level must start today,” UNAIDS said.