“Unacceptable”: a WHO official denounces unequal access to vaccines for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Economic inequalities, the huge informal economy and the difficulty of implementing public health measures in Latin America and the Caribbean have all been major obstacles to containing the coronavirus there, said Ciro Ugarte, director of emergencies. sanitary facilities of the organization of Dr Etienne.

New cases continue to increase in many Central American countries, including Panama and Guatemala; the Caribbean, including Cuba and the Dominican Republic; and South America, including Colombia and Brazil.

Brazil recently has exceeded 500,000 official deaths from Covid-19, the second known world total behind the United States. About 1 in 400 Brazilians have died from the virus, but many experts believe the true death toll may be higher. Home to just over 2.7 percent of the world’s population, Brazil accounts for about 13 percent recorded deaths, and the situation there is not improving.

At this time of year, countries in the region also need to prepare for conditions that could further exacerbate the peak of cases: the hurricane season and the flu season further south, both of which come as the Social distancing measures have been relaxed.

Variants of the virus have been detected across the Americas, with 14 countries detecting cases of the more transmissible Delta variant, a fact that adds to the urgency of vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible, Dr Etienne said. . She said inoculation could be accelerated in part thanks to donations from developed countries.