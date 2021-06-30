“Unacceptable”: a WHO official denounces unequal access to vaccines for Latin America and the Caribbean.
BUENOS AIRES – Latin America and the Caribbean continue to be hit by a growing number of infections and deaths from Covid-19, highlighting sharp global inequalities in access to vaccines, officials warned on Wednesday. World Health Organization.
At a time “when we see a certain respite from the virus in the countries of the northern hemisphere”, Carissa Etienne, director of the WHO Pan American Health Organization, said at a press conference that for most countries in the southern hemisphere, “the end is a distant future”.
“Despite this worrying picture, only one in 10 people in Latin America and the Caribbean has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” she added, calling it an “unacceptable situation”.
“Access to Covid-19 vaccines should not be a privilege for the few but a right we all share,” said Dr Etienne.
Economic inequalities, the huge informal economy and the difficulty of implementing public health measures in Latin America and the Caribbean have all been major obstacles to containing the coronavirus there, said Ciro Ugarte, director of emergencies. sanitary facilities of the organization of Dr Etienne.
New cases continue to increase in many Central American countries, including Panama and Guatemala; the Caribbean, including Cuba and the Dominican Republic; and South America, including Colombia and Brazil.
Brazil recently has exceeded 500,000 official deaths from Covid-19, the second known world total behind the United States. About 1 in 400 Brazilians have died from the virus, but many experts believe the true death toll may be higher. Home to just over 2.7 percent of the world’s population, Brazil accounts for about 13 percent recorded deaths, and the situation there is not improving.
At this time of year, countries in the region also need to prepare for conditions that could further exacerbate the peak of cases: the hurricane season and the flu season further south, both of which come as the Social distancing measures have been relaxed.
Variants of the virus have been detected across the Americas, with 14 countries detecting cases of the more transmissible Delta variant, a fact that adds to the urgency of vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible, Dr Etienne said. . She said inoculation could be accelerated in part thanks to donations from developed countries.
Although there is as yet no solid data on how all vaccines are resistant to Delta, research suggests that full vaccination with several widely used injections, including those given by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, appears to retain considerable efficacy against the variant.
Eighty-five percent of injections administered globally were in high and upper middle income countries, according to Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. Only 0.3 percent of doses were given in low-income countries.
Less wealthy countries are relying on a vaccine-sharing agreement called Covax, which aims to deliver two billion doses by the end of the year.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States is sending 2.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Colombia as part of the President Biden’s commitment at ship vaccines to countries that desperately need it.
For now, the Delta variant remains largely linked to travelers to Latin America and the Caribbean and “community transmission has been limited,” said Jairo Méndez, regional advisor for viral diseases at the Pan American Health Organization.
The link between travelers and the increase in infections from variants has led the organization to call on governments with high rates of variants to limit travel from their countries or even close their borders completely.
“This may not be the perfect time to travel, especially to places where epidemics are active or where hospital capacity may be limited,” Dr Etienne said.
Dan Levin contributed reporting.
