UN ‘World Court’ celebrates 75 years of working to ensure peaceful settlement of disputes

ICJ 101

Widely referred to as the “World Court”, the ICJwas set up in the aftermath of World War II as the highest judicial body of the United Nations.

the Role of the Court is to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorized organs of the United Nations and specialized agencies.

The Statute of the Court is an integral part of the A Charter. The first members of the ICJ were elected on February 6, 1946, during the first session of the UN General assembly and the Court held its inaugural session in the iconic Peace Palace in The Hague on April 18, 1946.

The Court is made up of 15 judges, elected for a nine-year term by the General Assembly and the security Council.

Tackling ‘new areas’ of international law

On the occasion of the Court’s 75th anniversary, the presiding judge, the judge Joan E. Donoghue, noted that since the establishment of the ICJ, states have submitted more than 140 disputes to it, adding that the court has also received more than 25 requests for advisory opinions.

“The Court has shown that it is equipped to deal with cases relating to new areas of international law which have emerged and developed since its first session,” she continued.

The president praised the fact that “in recent years. . . the Court received high marks for its handling of the scientific and technical aspects of environmental disputes ”and that“ the role has also included cases arising from a number of important human rights treaties ” .

President Donoghue said she was convinced that “the institution and procedures established in the Statute of the Court and its Rules will continue to provide fertile ground for the peaceful settlement of interstate disputes”.

Birthday celebration throughout the year

While the Court had originally planned to commemorate its 75th anniversary by holding a solemn sitting at the Peace Palace, Ms Donoghue said: “Unfortunately, due to the [COVID-19] pandemic, the Court found itself obliged to postpone the formal sitting until it could be held in a safe and appropriate manner ”.

Yet the ICJ will mark this auspicious occasion in several ways throughout the year. Outside of her video statement, the President of the Court also wrote an article published in the UN Chronicle, the United Nations flagship online magazine.

In addition, a new institutional video on the activities and role of the Court, intended for students and the general public, will soon be published; a virtual tour will be posted on the Court’s website, providing visitors with information on its activities and guiding them through the Peace Palace; and a book on the work and achievements of the “World Court” will be published later this year.