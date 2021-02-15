UN Women dragged for ‘ignorant’ portrayal of black woman in Valentine’s Day article

The now deleted post featured several couples kissing and a lonely black woman kissing.

United Nations Women is facing backlash for its image of Valentine’s Day shared on social media. The now deleted post depicted three diverse couples kissing or holding hands and a dark-skinned black woman left to kiss.

Twitter users flooded the responses from the UN Women account after the animated GIF was shared on the platform.

Author Roxane Gay replied to the tweet and simply said, “You should all know better.”

Another Twitter user @nisslbodies gave UN Women a comprehensive look at how the animation presented what it identified as a representation of how society perceives black women.

“The fact that you left the black woman out in the cold to love herself really faithfully represents the historical and current way the world views black women as unworthy of receiving love, doesn’t it. ? she tweeted. “If that’s what you wanted, you’ve done it. Otherwise, seek anti-racist help. “

Journalist Nadine white tweeted “Is everyone loved while the black woman is alone, hugging herself?” Flipping hell. “

The fact that you left the black woman out in the cold to love herself really faithfully represents how the world views black women as unworthy of receiving love, doesn’t it? If that’s what you wanted, you’ve done it. Otherwise, seek anti-racist help. – Kalera Stratton (@nisslbodies) February 15, 2021

The organization has since deleted the controversial tweet and posted a new post, acknowledging that comments made in response to the original upload have not been ignored.

“We posted an illustration on Valentine’s Day, depicting love in all its diversity,” tweeted UN Women, as well as a new GIF that does not include images of couples. The refreshed animation only had text and said “love is love” with each letter a different color of the rainbow and stacked hearts appearing to the side.

“We have listened to what you said in the comments and have decided to take it down. UN Women works for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls regardless of their age, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation. “

We posted an illustration on Valentine’s Day, depicting love in all its diversity. We have listened to what you said in the comments and have decided to take it back. UN Women works for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls regardless of age, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation. pic.twitter.com/GyMt9foapr – UN Women (@UN_Women) February 15, 2021

Still, the new download doesn’t replace an apology for some. Political commentator and analyst Ameshia Cross shared a screenshot of the original tweet and expressed contempt for the action taken by UN Women.

“I’m still waiting @UN_Women to apologize to black women for their ignorant, callous and infamously stereotypical and racist tweet, ”she said. “If you forgot what it was, go ahead. Do better the UN, do better. Intersectionality often fails… this one is epic.

It is #Black history month and we’re still in the background of a racial calculation in America and somehow organizations are still finding ways to diminish and insult black women. It is unacceptable and unjustified – Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 15, 2021

theGrio has contacted the United Nations for comment and is awaiting a response.

