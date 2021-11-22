UN will use technology and medical capacity to improve peacekeeping

The United Nations Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping in Seoul will bring together more than 700 people from 155 countries in Korea, including foreign and defense ministers, heads of international organizations, academics and journalists.

The two-day event is the latest in a series of meetings at Head of State, Government or Ministerial level since 2014. The last was held in 2019 in New York.

Theme

United Nations peace operations rely on experienced and competent staff officers to carry out their mandates in increasingly complex and dangerous environments. Their work is highlighted in the context of the capacity gaps addressed at the Seoul 2021 conference. #PKMinisterial. More # A4Ppic.twitter.com/19OevFnE5T – United Nations Peacekeeping (@UNPeacekeeping) November 21, 2021

Speaking to journalists, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, said peacekeepers “face increasingly daunting challenges.”

“They need the support of the Secretariat and they need the support of our Member States and that is really what we expect from the Seoul meeting,” he explained.

Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Kharé, added that the complex environments in which missions operate require creative and agile solutions.

“Technology can make our missions and camps smarter, more integrated, efficient, effective, more secure and enable end-to-end service delivery and operational support while minimizing the environmental footprint,” he said. -he explains.

In this area, the Minister will rely onStrategy for the digital transformation of United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Technology can also help provide timely and quality medical care to peacekeepers.

“We have made significant progress in closing the gaps in medical support in peacekeeping missions, but there is still a long way to go,” Khare said.

During the event, he expects Member States to contribute to several initiatives, such as a new victim tracking system, a mental health strategy for uniformed personnel, and a surveillance system for victims. public health.

Women and the environment

Women, peace and security, which has been the focus of previous ministerial meetings, will have a dedicated side event.

The Under-Secretary-General underlined the “urgency” to accelerate this program, declaring that “gender parity is a non-negotiable priority, and it is more than a question of numbers”.

“There is a lot of evidence that shows how women’s participation improves the performance of peacekeeping”, he explained.

Since reducing the carbon footprint of peacekeeping missions is a key environmental goal, Khare hopes member states will discuss possibilities to reduce its impact.

Sexual abuse

Under-Secretary-General for Strategy, Policy and Management Compliance Catherine pollard highlighted efforts that would strengthen the accountability of peacekeepers.

In the context where the UN lives with the risk of sexual exploitation and abuse wherever it operates, she described it as “one of the most serious accountability issues” for the Organization, adding that It is “A particularly insidious breach of trust in those whom we are responsible for serving and protecting”.

Ms. Pollard indicated that the UN will remind member states of the techniques for managing operational risks, in particular by training the commanders who will be deployed in the field.

“We will especially take the opportunity of the ministerial meeting to advance our approach to dealing with paternity and child support claims that arise from allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse, which are difficult claims with consequences. very human, ”she said.

MINUSCA / Leonel Grothe Peacekeepers prepare to launch an observation drone to spot the positions of armed groups in the Central African Republic.

Story

The event is a follow-up conference of the UN Leaders Summit on Peacekeeping in 2015, which was co-hosted by former US President Barack Obama and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

United Nations peacekeeping helps conflict-torn countries create the conditions for lasting peace.

Its unique strengths include legitimacy, burden sharing, and the ability to deploy and sustain troops and police from around the world, integrating them with civilian peacekeepers to advance multidimensional mandates.

Over the past 70 years, more than one million men and women have served under the UN flag in more than 70 United Nations peacekeeping operations.