UN watchdog: Access to key Iranian data lacking since February 23

VIENNA (AP) – The United Nations atomic watchdog has been unable to access data important to monitoring Iran’s nuclear program since late February, when the Islamic Republic began restricting international inspections of its facilities, the agency said on Monday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press that it had “not had access to the data of its online enrichment monitors and its cachets. electronic, nor to the recordings of measurements recorded by its measuring devices ”since 23 February.

While the IAEA and Iran have previously acknowledged that the restrictions limited access to surveillance cameras at Iranian facilities, Monday’s report said they went much further. The IAEA has acknowledged that it can only provide an estimate of Iran’s overall nuclear stockpile as it continues to enrich uranium to its highest level on record.

Iran has started limiting inspections in a bid to pressure the government of US President Joe Biden to lift crippling sanctions reimposed after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in 2018.

As part of the agreement, the IAEA has placed approximately 2,000 tamper-evident seals on nuclear materials and equipment. These seals were communicated electronically to the inspectors. Automated measuring devices also provided real-time data from the program.

Talks are currently underway in Vienna for the United States to join the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Since the United States’ withdrawal from the agreement, Iran has regularly violated its various restrictions, including on the types of centrifuges it is allowed to use, the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to store and the purity to which it is allowed to enrich.

In the IAEA report, the agency first released estimates of Iran’s stocks rather than precise figures, saying that as of May 22, Iran’s total stock was 3,241 kilograms. (7,145 pounds), up about 273 kilograms (600 pounds) from the last quarterly report.

This is down from an increase of nearly 525 kilograms (1,157 pounds) reported in the last quarterly report.

While it was not immediately clear what led to the decrease, it was an April explosion at its underground nuclear facility in Natanz that affected the centrifuges there. Iran has yet to report on what happened in an attack it called “nuclear terrorism”. Israel, which is widely suspected of carrying out the aggression, has not publicly commented on the attack.

The nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Great Britain, China and Russia only allows Iran to keep a total inventory of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds) of enriched uranium.

The agency said the current stock includes 62.8 kilograms (138.5 pounds) of uranium enriched at 20% purity and 2.4 kilograms enriched at 60% purity – well above the purity of 3 , 67% authorized by the JCPOA.

Despite Iran’s violations of the deal, other countries involved stressed that the deal was still important because it allowed international inspectors to continue their surveillance of Iranian nuclear facilities.

Under a confidential agreement called the “Additional Protocol” with Iran, the IAEA collects and analyzes images from a series of surveillance cameras installed at Iranian nuclear sites. These cameras have helped him monitor Tehran’s program to see if he is sticking to the nuclear deal.

Iran’s outright parliament approved a bill in December that would suspend part of the UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not grant relief from oil and banking sanctions by February.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, however, was able to negotiate a last-minute deal in February, under which the IAEA promised it would keep the footage captured by its surveillance cameras and hand them over if diplomats succeeded. to an agreement in Vienna to lift the sanctions it faces. Otherwise, Tehran has said it will remove the footage.

That deal has yet to be struck, but Grossi was able to negotiate a one-month extension last week.

This means his agency still cannot access the footage taken by the cameras at this time, but could regain access to the material if a deal is reached – a situation Grossi called an emergency measure that was not ” not ideal “.

The last-minute talks further underscored the narrowing of the window for the United States and others to strike deals with Iran as it maintains a firm position with the international community on its atomic program.

Negotiations and tensions over the program come as Iran faces an upcoming presidential election on June 18 to choose the replacement for the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani, whose administration struck the 2015 nuclear deal. Analysts think hardliners have an advantage before the vote.

David Rising reported from Berlin. Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed to this report.