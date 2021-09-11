UN warns Afghanistan will fall into “universal poverty” within a year of Taliban takeover

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – AUG 29: Smoke rises after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 29, 2021. (Photo by Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Afghanistan is expected to quickly reach “universal poverty,” said Kanni Wigaraja of the United Nations Development Program.

Within a year, the poverty rate in Afghanistan will reach a whopping 97 percent or 98 percent, Wignaraja said.

The Taliban quickly took control of Afghanistan as the United States withdrew all of its troops from the region.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

The United Nations development agency said on Thursday that Afghanistan was heading towards “universal poverty” following the rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Within a year, Afghanistan’s poverty rate will reach a whopping 97 percent or 98 percent, said Kanni Wignaraja, UNDP Asia-Pacific director, according to the Associated Press.

“Afghanistan will face virtually universal poverty by the middle of next year,” Wignaraja said. “This is where we’re heading – it’s 97-98%, regardless of how you work these projections.”

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan following President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from the region. In its takeover, the Taliban renamed the country to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, using the same name used when the regime last seized power in 1996. The regime remained in power until 2001, after the invasion of Afghanistan by the United States. United.

After the United States ousted the Taliban from power in 2001, Afghanistan achieved several development gains, including doubling per capita income and an increase in the average number of years of education, Wignaraja said.

In the two decades since the Taliban took power, Afghanistan has made significant economic gains that are now at risk of collapsing due to political instability. Afghanistan now faces “a crush on local banks” due to the Taliban takeover, Wignaraja said. This instability is only aggravated by the pandemic.

The situation is “a humanitarian and development disaster,” Wignaraja said.

The poverty rate in Afghanistan hovers around 72%. But without crucial humanitarian and financial assistance, Afghanistan will sink deep into poverty by the middle of next year, the PA reported.

The story continues

Biden administration, in effort to limit Taliban resources, froze nearly $ 10 billion in reserves at the country’s central bank – most of which would be held by the Federal Reserve Bank in New York. The move has been criticized as being misguided and will end up harming the Afghans more than the Taliban, said Shah Mehrabi, senior board member of Da Afghanistan Bank. Bloomberg.

“President Biden is not harming the Taliban or the current regime,” Mehrabi said. “It really hurts everyday Afghans and they will push them into greater poverty.”

The Taliban have been blocked by US officials to access the reserves, Insider’s Natalie Musumeci reported. And there is “almost no chance“That the Taliban will be able to bypass this restriction,” a legal and financial expert told Insider.

Read the original article on Business intern