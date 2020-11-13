UN votes to crack down on al-Shabab extremists in Somalia

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council voted on Thursday to ban the sale or shipment to Somalia of components of improvised explosive devices which are increasingly used in extremist attacks al-Shabab. He also urged the Somali government to continue cracking down on the militant group’s illegal financing methods, which UN experts said raised more than $ 21 million last year.

The resolution, passed by 13 to 0 with abstention from Russia and China, reaffirmed the arms embargo against Somalia and banned the resale or transfer of any weapons or military equipment sold or supplied to assist to develop Somalia’s national security forces and security sector.

Al-Shabab, linked to Al-Qaida, remains Africa’s most active and resilient extremist group, controlling parts of southern and central Somalia and often targeting checkpoints and other high areas. level of the capital, Mogadishu. It fired several mortars this year at the heavily defended international airport, where the U.S. Embassy and other missions are located.

In their latest report, experts monitoring the arms embargo and other sanctions against Somalia said: “The threat posed by al-Shabab to peace, security and stability in Somalia goes beyond ‘impact of conventional military action and asymmetric group warfare to include sophisticated extortion. and “tax” systems, child recruitment practices and an effective propaganda machine. “

The panel said al-Shabab raised more than the $ 21 million it spent last year on fighters, weapons and intelligence. Its investigation found that the extremist group had generated around $ 13 million in just four case studies – a “tax” checkpoint in lower Juba, its corporate extortion in Kismayo, two bank accounts associated with the collection by the group of import taxes in the port of Mogadishu. and “zakat” – an annual religious obligation.

The resolution adopted by the Security Council “notes with concern the ability of al-Shabab to generate income and to launder, store and transfer resources”.

He calls on the Somali government “to continue to work with the Somali financial authorities, private sector financial institutions and the international community to identify, assess and mitigate the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing”. He encouraged the government to consider a national identification program to help reduce the risks.

The council condemned al-Shabab attacks in Somalia and beyond, saying the group “continues to pose a serious threat to the peace, security and stability of Somalia and the region, in particular due to of its increased use of improvised explosive devices ”. Its list of prohibited components includes explosives, explosives precursors, explosives-related equipment and associated technologies.

Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Anna Evstigneeva noted that the amendments “intended to optimize the arms embargo” were made at the request of the Somali government and expressed hope that “they will support normalization and reduce the terrorist threat coming, in the first place, from Al -Shabaab. “

But she said Russia abstained because the resolution failed to take into account “our principled and duly substantiated proposals,” including references to Djibouti and Eritrea, whose relations pose “no threat. for international peace and security ”, and for human rights in Somalia, which should be addressed by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

China’s deputy ambassador to the UN Dai Bing said Beijing abstained because the council did not accept its amendments calling on the council to explore benchmarks to assess the lifting of the embargo on arms over Somalia were not accepted.

“The current embargo has been a serious obstacle to strengthening the security capacity of the Somali government,” he said. “The text fails to respond deeply to the Somali government’s strong desire to lift the arms embargo.”

US political coordinator Rodney Hunter welcomed the continuation of UN sanctions and the extension of the expert group’s work for another 12 months.

He said that each member of the council had pledged to respect the arms embargo “in the interest of securing peace and stability both in Somalia and in the wider region”. To achieve this, Hunter said, the United States also supports “the increased emphasis on combating the exploitation of the financial system by Al-Shabaab.”