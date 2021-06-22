World
UN verifies 26,425 grave violations against children in armed conflict in 2020 – Times of India
NEW YORK: The The United Nations verified at least 26,425 grave violations against children in armed conflict in 2020, including cases of murder, recruitment and sexual violence, a report by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres revealed Monday.
“In 2020, the situation of children in armed conflict has been marked by a high and sustained number of serious violations,” the report said. “The United Nations verified 26,425 serious violations, of which 23,946 were committed in 2020 and 2,479 were committed earlier but verified only in 2020.”
The highest number of violations was the recruitment of some 8,521 children, the murder of 2,674 and mutilation of 5,748 children, as well as more than 4,000 incidents of denial of humanitarian access, according to the report.
the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen had experienced the greatest number of serious violations against children.
“In 2020, the situation of children in armed conflict has been marked by a high and sustained number of serious violations,” the report said. “The United Nations verified 26,425 serious violations, of which 23,946 were committed in 2020 and 2,479 were committed earlier but verified only in 2020.”
The highest number of violations was the recruitment of some 8,521 children, the murder of 2,674 and mutilation of 5,748 children, as well as more than 4,000 incidents of denial of humanitarian access, according to the report.
the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen had experienced the greatest number of serious violations against children.