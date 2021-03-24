UN, US, Russia and EU virtually meet on Israel and Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The United Nations, the United States, Russia and the European Union met virtually Tuesday to discuss reviving their long-standing efforts to get Israel and the Palestinians to negotiate a two-way solution States to their decades-old conflict.

A brief statement from the four Middle East mediators, known as the Quartet, said the envoys discussed returning to meaningful negotiations that will lead to a two-state solution, including tangible steps to advance freedom. , security and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis, which is important. in his right. “

There have been no substantive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians since 2014, and the two sides are fiercely divided on the core issues of the conflict.

The United Nations sent out the statement on the Quartet’s discussion after the polls closed in Israel’s elections on Tuesday. Exit polls indicated that there was no clear winner, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fate uncertain and signaling the continuing political stalemate in Israel.

At the end of January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there was “reason to hope” for progress towards ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after years of inaction. He said the United Nations would explore all initiatives to facilitate “a genuine peace process” based on the two-state solution.

Clearly referring to the former US administration, without then naming President Donald Trump, Guterres said: “We were completely locked in a situation where no progress was visible.”

The Trump administration has provided unprecedented support to Israel, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv, cutting financial aid to Palestinians and reversing the illegitimacy of Israeli settlements on land claimed by Palestinians.

For more than three decades, Palestinians sought an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, territories seized by Israel in the 1967 war. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but imposed a crippling blockade when the Palestinian militant group Hamas seized power from the forces of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem – a step that is not internationally recognized – and said it has no plans to dismantle any of its West Bank settlements, which the United Nations says are illegal with regard to international humanitarian law. Almost 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank, in addition to over 200,000 in East Jerusalem.

The peace plan unveiled by Trump in February 2020 envisioned a disjointed Palestinian state that ceded key parts of the West Bank to Israel, siding with Israel on key contentious issues, including the borders and status of Jerusalem and the Jewish settlements. It was vehemently rejected by the Palestinians.

Shortly after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden on January 20, his administration announced it was restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees, a reversal of Trump’s cutoff and a key part of its new support for a two-state solution. .

Secretary-General Guterres made it clear in January that Biden’s more impartial approach opened up the possibility of Quartet meetings previously blocked by the United States, as well as broader peace efforts.

The Quartet was created in 2002 and has been criticized for its failure to get Israel or the Palestinian Authority to change their policies and negotiate an end to their conflict.

The Quartet envoys’ Tuesday statement made no mention of any future steps.

He said the envoys discussed “the situation on the ground, in particular the COVID-19 pandemic, the unsustainable disparity in economic development between Israelis and Palestinians, and the need for the parties to refrain from it. unilateral actions that result in a two-state solution. more difficult to achieve. “