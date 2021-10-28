World
UN, US officials call for action to avert climate catastrophe – Times of India
BERLIN: top UN human rights official and US president Joe bidenThe climate envoy on Thursday called on countries to step up the fight against global warming, describing it as a matter of pure survival for humanity.
In a statement ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, the global body’s high commissioner for human rights said that “only urgent and priority action can mitigate or avoid disasters that will have serious impacts. huge – and in some cases fatal – on all of us, especially our children and grandchildren.
Michelle bachelet urged governments to participate on Oct. 31-Nov. 13 climate meeting to keep pledges of financial assistance to help poor countries most at risk to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and cope with the impacts of global warming.
“This is a human rights obligation and a matter of survival,” she said. “Without a healthy planet to live on, there will be no human rights – and if we continue on our current path – there may be no humans.”
His words were echoed by US climate envoy John Kerry, who warned of the dramatic impacts that exceeding the 2015 Paris Agreement target on global warming will have on nature and people.
“Devastating consequences follow if we go above 1.5 degrees (Celsius, 2.7 Fahrenheit),” he said Thursday in a speech at the London School of Economics. “And we are now already at about 1.2 C.”
“No one is exaggerating when they call it an existential threat. Just ask people in the Marshall Islands, Fiji or vulnerable countries around the world,” Kerry said.
Still, the diplomat tried to give an optimistic note ahead of the summit, which brings together tens of thousands of climate officials, scientists and activists.
“I am heading to Glasgow optimistically,” he said, noting that governments have come up with more ambitious climate plans than ever.
Kerry cited recent pledges by the Biden administration for the United States to meet a “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions target by mid-century, similar steps taken by others. countries and companies, and a growing awareness of the urgency of tackling climate change.
Citing a recent UN report highlighting the gap between countries’ commitments and what scientists say is necessary to limit warming to 1.5 ° C by the turn of the century, Kerry said special responsibility lies to the top 20 economies in the world. Many of these countries will gather for a G-20 meeting in Rome this weekend, where the climate is expected to be a major topic.
Kerry noted that China, the world’s largest polluter, alone emits about 80% of the greenhouse gases the whole world can afford to release into the atmosphere if it is to meet the Paris target.
Beijing said it plans to peak emissions before 2030 and reach net zero by 2060 – a decade later than the United States and the European Union, which historically have contributed the most to the global warming.
Kerry said Glasgow “is not the end of the road” and countries must continue to increase their targets in the years to come.
A report released Thursday by climate think tanks says changes in sectors from power generation to industry and agriculture need to accelerate.
He looked at 40 indicators and “the bad news is that none of them are on the right track,” said the report’s co-author. Kelly levin, the head of science, data and systems change at Bezos Earth Fund.
“Bright spots are rare, to be honest,” Levin said. “And for the vast majority of indicators, even when we see a change in the right direction, that rate of change should be accelerated, and by a factor, often more than double.”
Meanwhile, the Red Cross federation said climate and weather disasters forced more than 30 million people to flee their homes in 2020, three times more than the number of people displaced by the war.
These include countries like Iraq, Yemen and Mozambique, but also rich countries like Germany, which has experienced devastating flooding in the west this year.
“While climate change affects everyone, it has a disproportionate impact on the world’s poorest people, those who contribute the least to climate change,” said the secretary general of the Red Cross. Jagan Chapagain said in the report.
In a statement ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, the global body’s high commissioner for human rights said that “only urgent and priority action can mitigate or avoid disasters that will have serious impacts. huge – and in some cases fatal – on all of us, especially our children and grandchildren.
Michelle bachelet urged governments to participate on Oct. 31-Nov. 13 climate meeting to keep pledges of financial assistance to help poor countries most at risk to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and cope with the impacts of global warming.
“This is a human rights obligation and a matter of survival,” she said. “Without a healthy planet to live on, there will be no human rights – and if we continue on our current path – there may be no humans.”
His words were echoed by US climate envoy John Kerry, who warned of the dramatic impacts that exceeding the 2015 Paris Agreement target on global warming will have on nature and people.
“Devastating consequences follow if we go above 1.5 degrees (Celsius, 2.7 Fahrenheit),” he said Thursday in a speech at the London School of Economics. “And we are now already at about 1.2 C.”
“No one is exaggerating when they call it an existential threat. Just ask people in the Marshall Islands, Fiji or vulnerable countries around the world,” Kerry said.
Still, the diplomat tried to give an optimistic note ahead of the summit, which brings together tens of thousands of climate officials, scientists and activists.
“I am heading to Glasgow optimistically,” he said, noting that governments have come up with more ambitious climate plans than ever.
Kerry cited recent pledges by the Biden administration for the United States to meet a “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions target by mid-century, similar steps taken by others. countries and companies, and a growing awareness of the urgency of tackling climate change.
Citing a recent UN report highlighting the gap between countries’ commitments and what scientists say is necessary to limit warming to 1.5 ° C by the turn of the century, Kerry said special responsibility lies to the top 20 economies in the world. Many of these countries will gather for a G-20 meeting in Rome this weekend, where the climate is expected to be a major topic.
Kerry noted that China, the world’s largest polluter, alone emits about 80% of the greenhouse gases the whole world can afford to release into the atmosphere if it is to meet the Paris target.
Beijing said it plans to peak emissions before 2030 and reach net zero by 2060 – a decade later than the United States and the European Union, which historically have contributed the most to the global warming.
Kerry said Glasgow “is not the end of the road” and countries must continue to increase their targets in the years to come.
A report released Thursday by climate think tanks says changes in sectors from power generation to industry and agriculture need to accelerate.
He looked at 40 indicators and “the bad news is that none of them are on the right track,” said the report’s co-author. Kelly levin, the head of science, data and systems change at Bezos Earth Fund.
“Bright spots are rare, to be honest,” Levin said. “And for the vast majority of indicators, even when we see a change in the right direction, that rate of change should be accelerated, and by a factor, often more than double.”
Meanwhile, the Red Cross federation said climate and weather disasters forced more than 30 million people to flee their homes in 2020, three times more than the number of people displaced by the war.
These include countries like Iraq, Yemen and Mozambique, but also rich countries like Germany, which has experienced devastating flooding in the west this year.
“While climate change affects everyone, it has a disproportionate impact on the world’s poorest people, those who contribute the least to climate change,” said the secretary general of the Red Cross. Jagan Chapagain said in the report.