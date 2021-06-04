UN urges Yemen’s Houthis to allow examination of tanker

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council has called on Yemen’s Houthi rebels to quickly allow UN experts to examine an oil tanker moored off the coast of the war-torn country loaded with more than ‘one million barrels of crude oil, warning that there is an increasing risk it could rupture or explode “causing environmental, economic, maritime and humanitarian disaster for Yemen and the region.”

The most powerful UN body has reiterated that the Houthis are responsible for the delay in a technical assessment of the tanker, FSO Safer, which the United Nations had hoped to deploy in March.

The Iranian-backed Houthis control Yemeni ports in the western Red Sea, including Ras Issa, 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from where the oil tanker Safer has been docked since the 1980s.

Internal documents obtained by the Associated Press in June 2020 showed seawater entered the engine compartment of the tanker, which has not been serviced for more than six years, causing damage to the pipelines and increasing the risk of shipwreck. According to the AP report, experts said maintenance is no longer possible because the damage to the vessel is irreversible.

The Security Council noted in the press release that the Houthis signaled their acceptance of the deployment of UN technical experts to the tanker on July 5, 2020 and said it expects this deployment ” happen as soon as possible ”.

Council members also noted the ongoing discussions “and stressed the urgent need to resolve the outstanding issues and called on the Houthis to facilitate unconditional and secure access to UN experts to conduct a comprehensive assessment and impartial and an initial repair mission, without further delay ”.

But the Houthis said in a statement Tuesday that recent talks over the Safer tanker were deadlocked, blaming the United Nations for the collapse. The rebels said they had held three recent meetings with the United Nations Office for Project Services and claimed that the United Nations had excluded most of the agreed maintenance due to lack of funding.

The Houthis did not provide any evidence to support their claim and a rebel spokesperson did not answer questions from the PA.

Responding to the Houthis’ statement, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said on Wednesday that the UN has had “very intensive discussions” with the Houthis over the past 10 days “trying to bridge the gaps in objectives and understandings “. He added that anonymous countries have also tried to unlock things that have been useful, “but we are not there yet, which is very unfortunate.”

Dujarric called the Houthi’s statement “clearly disappointing,” saying it appears to confirm that they are not ready to provide the assurances the UN needs to deploy the mission.

He said part of the problem is that the Houthis want the UN “to step in and make full repairs immediately, which obviously cannot be done.”

“We have explained on several occasions that this cannot be undertaken without an impartial assessment in hand,” said Dujarric. “What we would like to do is have an assessment mission to see what the situation is in the hull of the ship and in the mechanics and obviously do some light repairs to avoid a disaster, then we can come back and figure it out. exactly what needs to be done to completely resolve the problem.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program, told the council that an explosion on the oil tanker Safer would affect millions of people and an oil spill would take decades to clean up and could damage entire ecosystems. .

“The economic, social and health impacts would also be disastrous,” she said. “It is estimated that the livelihoods of up to 670,000 people could be affected by a spill and cause damage to fisheries, marine resources, coastal industries as well as the economy and food imports.

Andersen said the forced closure of the ports of Hodeida and Salif could limit food and fuel imports for two to three weeks and block 50% of fisheries with economic costs estimated over five years at around $ 350 million.

“In the event of a fire or explosion, approximately 4.8 million people in Yemen and 350,000 people in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia could be exposed to harmful pollution levels within 24 to 36 hours,” a- she declared.

Andersen said a regional oil spill contingency plan has been developed to mitigate the damage. But she said “much more needs to be done in terms of preparedness and contingency planning.”

“Even if response activities were to be launched immediately after an oil spill, it would take years for ecosystems and economies to recover,” warned the UN chief for the environment.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said the UN team of experts remains ready to deploy. But he said in a speech read by an MP that some donor funding for the assessment mission “will soon start to run out, so we hope things start to move much, much faster.”

Samy Magdy contributed to this report from Cairo.