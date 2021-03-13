UN urges Somalia to hold elections without delay

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council on Friday urged the Somali government to hold elections “without delay” in a resolution underlining the pressing threat to the country’s security from al-Shabab and the armed opposition groups.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously, authorized the African Union to maintain its force of nearly 20,000 troops in Somalia until the end of the year with a mandate to reduce the threat from extremist groups in order to allow “a stable, federal, sovereign and united force.” Somalia.”

The most powerful UN body has said its aim is to hand over security to Somali authorities, with the goal of Somalia taking the lead in 2021 and achieving full responsibility by the end of 2023.

He underlines the importance of building the capacity of Somali forces and institutions so that they are able to deal with current and future threats, and authorizes the AU force, known as AMISOM, to support the transfer. of its government security responsibilities.

The adoption of the resolution came amid mounting pressure on Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after elections scheduled for February 8 failed due to lack of agreement on how the vote should be organized. Two states in the region have said they will not participate without a deal.

Critics accuse Mohamed, who is seeking a second four-year term, of delaying the election to extend his current term. The president blamed anonymous foreign interventions.

The Security Council has expressed concern about delays in finalizing arrangements for elections this year. He urged the federal government and regional states “to organize free, fair, credible and inclusive elections” in accordance with an agreement of September 17, 2020.

Three decades of chaos, from warlords to Al-Qaida al-Shabab affiliate to the emergence of an Islamic State-linked group, have torn the country apart which, in recent years alone, began to find its roots.

The Security Council welcomed the “progress made so far”, but also underscored the immediate threat from al-Shabab and other extremist groups. He condemned their attacks in Somalia and beyond “on the strongest possible terms”.

The story continues

Council members welcomed the government’s commitment to conduct joint operations with AMISOM “in order to become the main source of security in Somalia”.

But they said that “Somalia is not yet in a position to take full responsibility for its own security and that the degradation of al-Shabab and armed opposition groups and the construction and maintenance of peace will therefore require continued regional and international collaboration and support. ”

While the resolution drafted by the British was passed unanimously, the three African members of the Council – Niger, Tunisia and Kenya – and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines objected to the way the negotiations were being conducted, claiming that they had not been properly consulted.

Niger’s Ambassador to the UN Abdou Abarry said that “the African Union must play a leadership role in determining the future of its mission in Somalia throughout the transition.

“We sincerely hope that the implementation of this resolution will be marked by meaningful participation, cooperation and collaboration between the Council, the AU and other partners in the common effort to stabilize Somalia by systematically degrading groups. terrorists to allow peace and security in the country. people of Somalia, ”Abarry said.