UN urges Iran to tackle nuclear and ballistic missile issues

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Iran to respond to concerns raised about its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and return to “full implementation” of its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

The UN chief expressed regret in a report to the Security Council obtained Tuesday by the Associated Press that the Trump administration withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions against Tehran, and faced Iran’s decision in 2019 to violate the terms of the deal, including on centrifuges. and enrich uranium.

Guterres said in the report on the implementation of a Council resolution approving the 2015 nuclear deal that, over the past five years, the nuclear deal “has been widely viewed by the international community as a testament to the effectiveness of multilateralism, diplomacy and dialogue, and success in nuclear non-proliferation. “

But President Donald Trump has waged the war against the nuclear deal, denouncing it during the 2016 campaign as the worst deal ever to be negotiated, and he has maintained opposition since the US withdrawal in 2018.

The Trump administration maintains that the agreement – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA – is fatally flawed as some restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activity are phased out and will allow the country to eventually develop atomic weapons. In August, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally notified the UN that she was invoking a provision in the 2015 accord to reinstate UN sanctions, citing significant Iranian violations and stating: ” -United will never allow the world’s largest terrorist sponsoring state to buy and sell planes, tanks, missiles and other types of conventional weapons … (or) to have a nuclear weapon.

But the other parties to the JCPOA – Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany – as well as the overwhelming majority of the Security Council have called the US action illegal because the United States had withdrawn from the treaty. The council and the secretary-general both said there would be no action on the U.S. demands – which meant there would be no UN demand for countries to reimpose sanctions from the United States. UN against Iran.

Nonetheless, concerns from the United States and European parties to the JCPOA have grown, especially with Iran continuing to violate the terms of the agreement. Iran openly announced all of its breaches of the nuclear deal in advance and said they were reversible.

The deal promised Iran economic incentives in return for restrictions on its nuclear program. Since the US withdrawal and its imposition of new sanctions, Tehran has tried to pressure other parties using the violations to find new ways to compensate for Washington’s crippling actions.

Secretary-General Guterres recounted US actions and the Security Council response in the report and reiterated “the importance of initiatives in support of trade and economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly during the current economic and health challenges posed by COVID. 19 pandemic. “

Regarding the implementation of the 2015 Security Council resolution endorsing the JCPOA, the secretary-general said he was focusing on restrictions on nuclear, ballistic missile and weapons transfers to or from from Iran.

He said Israel provided information about the presence of four suspected Iranian anti-tank Dehlavieh guided missiles in Libya in June. Based on photographic evidence, he said, a missile “had characteristics compatible with the Dehlavieh produced by Iran” but the UN Secretariat was unable to determine if it had. been transferred to Libya in violation of the resolution.

During Australia’s arms seizure in June 2019, Guterres said analysis of high-definition images of certain materials determined that “the 7.62mm ammunition in this seizure was not manufactured. Iranian ”.

The secretary-general said the UN had received reports that an unnamed “entity” on the sanctions blacklist had taken action “incompatible” with its frozen assets and actions to ship “valves, electronics and measuring equipment suitable for use in ground testing of ballistic liquid propellant. missiles and space launchers ”in Iran. He said the UN Secretariat was looking for more information.

The Security Council is due to consider the report on December 22.