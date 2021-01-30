UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – UN counterterrorism chief urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children stranded in massive camp in northeastern Syria, many of whom are sons and daughters of extremists Islamic State who once controlled large swathes of Iraq and Syria.

Vladimir Voronkov said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday that “the horrific situation of children in Al Hol (camp) is one of the most pressing problems in the world today”.

The 27,000 children “remain stranded, abandoned to their fate,” vulnerable to victims of ISIS law enforcement, “and threatened with radicalization within the camp,” he said.

Al Hol, the largest camp for Syrian refugees and displaced people in the country, is currently home to nearly 62,000 residents, according to UN aid officials. Over 80% are women and children, many of whom fled there after ISIS militants lost their last Syrian stronghold in 2019. There are also a number of other camps in the northeast. is.

Voronkov said there are children from 60 countries in the camps which are the responsibility of their member states, not Syria or the groups that control the camps. Kurdish fighters keep Al-Hol and other camps as well as thousands of ISIS fighters and boys in prisons.

He said a number of countries – including Russia and Kazakhstan who convened the virtual meeting – “have collectively repatriated nearly 1,000 children and their families.”

Voronkov said the experiences of returnees are being compiled “and what we are seeing so far is that fears of security risks are unfounded”.

The executive director of the United Nations Counterterrorism Center stressed that children “must be treated first and foremost as victims” and that young people under the age of 14 must not be detained or prosecuted.

History has shown that children are resilient and can recover from violent experiences if they are helped to reintegrate into communities, Voronkov said.

“Every effort should be made to ensure that children are not kept in institutions but allowed to reintegrate with their family members into their communities,” he said.

Virginia Gamba, the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, told the Security Council that children cataloged as associated with armed groups, including Islamic State and Al-Qaida, “ are the children who have been left adrift by the conflict, like the flotsam in the sea. “

She echoed Voronkov’s call for them to be treated “primarily as victims, not as security threats, and for detention to be used as a measure of last resort and for the shortest possible time” .

The mental health, safety and general development of foreign children held for a long time “in dire conditions” in camps in northeast Syria and Iraq “are at stake,” Gamba said.

“They are exposed to other trauma and stigma and are at risk because of their proximity to members of designated terrorist groups,” she said.

Children have the right to a nationality and identity and must not remain stateless, Gamba stressed.

Gamba said the repatriation of foreign children should be a priority “in the best interests of the child” and that they should be helped to reintegrate and obtain education, health care and employment.

“They need to return to their childhood in a safe environment where they can build a future away from violence,” Gamba said. “They deserve a chance in life, just like any other child.”