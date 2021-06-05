UN: unprecedented Taliban violence in 2020 continues into 2021

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The Taliban insurgents show no signs of reducing the level of violence in Afghanistan to facilitate peace negotiations with the government, and appear to be trying to strengthen their military position as leverage, with the “unprecedented violence” of 2020 2021, UN experts said in a new report released on Friday.

The expert panel said the Taliban are believed to be responsible for the vast majority of assassinations that have become a hallmark of violence in Afghanistan, targeting government officials, women, human rights defenders and journalists, among others. These attacks “appear to be carried out with the aim of weakening government capacity and intimidating civil society,” he said.

In the 22-page report to the UN Security Council, the panel said that the withdrawal of US and NATO forces by September 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, “Will challenge Afghan forces by limiting air operations with fewer drones and radar and surveillance capabilities, less logistical and artillery support, and training disruption.”

The Taliban were ousted from power in Afghanistan in 2001 by a US-led coalition for harboring Osama bin Laden, the architect of the 9/11 attacks.

A peace deal Washington negotiated with the Taliban and signed in February 2020 aimed to bring American troops home and end more than four decades of relentless wars following the 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by forces of Israel. the former Soviet Union.

Negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan officials began last September in Doha, Qatar, and continued earlier this year. But the Taliban announced on April 13 – a day before President Joe Biden announced the departure of all American troops by September 11 – that they would not attend any conference intended to decide the future of Afghanistan until all foreign troops have left. .

UN experts, who monitor sanctions against the Taliban, have predicted more violence as their departure approaches.

“Taliban rhetoric and reports of the Taliban’s active preparations for the spring fighting season indicate that the group is likely to increase its military operations for 2021 whether or not a spring offensive is announced,” he said. they stated.

Experts also wondered how Afghan forces would fare without coalition support.

“Afghan forces have succeeded in reversing many of the Taliban’s gains with the help of close air support from the international coalition, but have done so with heavy losses,” they said. “It remains to be seen how the Afghan forces will behave without her.”

The panel of experts painted a grim picture of the violence in Afghanistan, which was expected to decline in 2020 but reached the highest level ever recorded by the United Nations in the country – more than 25,000 incidents, an increase of 10 % compared to 2019..

Violence escalated at the start of the Doha talks, experts said, and incident rates during the generally quieter winter were higher than those in the spring or summer of 2020.

“Unprecedented violence during the winter continued into 2021, with 7,177 security incidents recorded across the country between January 1 and March 31, a 61 percent increase over the previous year. same period in 2020, ”they said.

The panel said the number of Taliban fighters remains robust, with estimates ranging from around 58,000 to 100,000.

The panel said that many sources its members spoke to – including governments – believe the Taliban used the 2020 combat season “to further strengthen the grip around several provincial capitals, seeking to shape future military operations. when the levels of departing foreign troops are no longer able to respond. . “

Although no one has claimed responsibility for most of the killings, experts said it is widely believed that around 85% of them were committed by the Taliban. The UN has recorded an increase in reported killings from 780 in 2019 to 996 in 2020, according to the report.

Under the US-Taliban deal, the Taliban were supposed to reduce violence and separate from al-Qaida, the extremist group the Taliban housed before the 9/11 attacks.

But experts said the ties between the Taliban and al-Qaida “remain close, based on ideological alignment, relationships forged by common struggle and intermarriage.”

“The Taliban have started to tighten their control over al-Qaida by collecting information on foreign terrorist fighters and registering and limiting it,” the panel said. “However, he made no concessions in this regard which he could not easily and quickly overthrow, and it is impossible to assess with certainty that the Taliban will live up to their commitment to suppress any future international threats emanating from al- Qaida in Afghanistan. ”

Al-Qaida would number from tens to 500 people, mainly nationals of North Africa and the Middle East, according to the statement.

Experts said al-Qaida and other activists continue to celebrate developments in Afghanistan “as a victory for the cause of the Taliban and therefore for global radicalism.”

According to UN member states, al-Qaida has a presence in at least 15 provinces, mainly in the east, south and southeast, and a significant portion of its leadership remains based in the border region of Israel. Afghanistan and Pakistan, the panel said. Its leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, “would be located somewhere in the border region,” he said.