UN tribunal sides with Somalia in maritime border dispute with Kenya

The ICJ is broadly in favor of Somalia by setting a maritime border considered rich in oil and gas.

The highest United Nations court has granted Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich part of the Indian Ocean after a fierce legal battle with neighboring Kenya beyond their maritime border.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Tuesday that there was “no agreed maritime border” and drew a new border close to that claimed by Somalia, although Kenya retained part of the 100,000 square kilometers (39,000 square miles), said Chief Justice Joan Donoghue.

The decision is legally binding, although the court has no enforcement powers.

The court rejected Kenya’s claim to the maritime border it sought, saying Kenya had not always upheld it.

But the court rejected Somalia’s pursuit of reparations after the country alleged that some of Kenya’s maritime activities violated its sovereignty.

Kenya said last week that it would not recognize the court judgment, alleging that the judicial process had “an obvious and inherent bias”.

His statement acknowledged that the judgment would have “profound security, political, social and economic ramifications in the region and beyond,” while urging Kenyans to remain calm.

Somalia filed a case before the ICJ regarding the countries maritime border in 2014, contributing to their strained relations.

The Hague-based tribunal noted that it “cannot ignore the context of the civil war” that has destabilized Somalia for years and limited its government functions. He also found “no convincing evidence that Somalia acquiesced” to Kenya’s claim for a maritime boundary along a parallel line of latitude.

Malcolm Webb of Al Jazeera, from Nairobi, Kenya, said that “the new maritime boundary the court specified gives most of the disputed territory to Somalia and a small part to Kenya.

“The court has already said that Kenya has no legal basis to overturn this judgment because it subscribed to the authority of this court in the 1960s and cannot reverse it retroactively,” Webb said.

“The question now is whether Kenya will accept this decision and if not, it will put Somalia in a stronger position to seek UN support to seek diplomatic support to enforce or compel Kenya to abide by this decision. “