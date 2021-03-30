UN takes no action on latest North Korean missile tests

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council took no action after a brief meeting on Tuesday on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile tests, the first since US President Joe Biden took his duties on January 20 and a violation of UN sanctions.

Council diplomats said the 15 members encouraged dialogue and negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear program, but disagreed on the need for a statement. Last Friday, the council unanimously adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN experts tasked with monitoring sanctions against the North. Hours earlier, the 15 council members discussed Pyongyang’s latest shooting tests at a sanctions committee meeting.

Russia and China both mentioned their December 2019 motion for a resolution on Tuesday, UN diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the meeting was private. It would end sanctions on North Korean exports such as textiles, seafood and statues, “with the aim of improving the livelihoods of the civilian population.”

The Russia-China draft resolution languishes and it remains to be seen whether the Security Council takes action.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, told a group of reporters on Tuesday that “it is still time to assess” recent missile tests.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday that the Biden administration was considering “additional actions” the United Nations could take to respond to the latest tests, but she did not say what those actions might involve.

Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in defiance of UN resolutions banning such launches. Some experts said the launches, the first of their kind in a year, were aimed at putting pressure on the Biden administration, which is finalizing a review on how to approach the reclusive North Asian nation.

On Monday, North Korea accused the UN of “double standards” over its reaction to the launches, warning of serious consequences.

The story continues

French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas De Rivière tweeted on Tuesday: “Today in the Security Council, I recalled that the recent ballistic missile launches from North Korea violate Council resolutions. of security. The continued development of # NKorea’s missiles and nuclear programs poses a major threat to international peace and security.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently returned from Tokyo and Seoul, said on Monday that the United States, Japan and South Korea stand united in dealing with the challenges posed by Pyongyang.

“What we see from Pyongyang in terms of these provocations does nothing to undermine the resolve of our three countries as well as our allies and partners around the world to approach North Korea from a position of strength in order to lessen the threat it poses. it represents for the region and beyond, ”said Blinken.

North Korea’s past short-range missile launches have generally drawn condemnation from the UN Security Council, but no new sanctions.

North Korea has been hit with increasingly severe sanctions since its first nuclear test in 2006. The latest rounds of 2017 have responded to its first successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States and its sixth and more powerful nuclear test.

The sanctions banned key exports, including coal, and the import of around 90 percent of refined petroleum products, including diesel and kerosene, which are essential to its economy. UN experts who monitor the sanctions have reported widespread violations by North Korea.