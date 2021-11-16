UN supports plans to ensure regular and healthy school meals for every child in need by 2030

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), the World Food Program (PAM) and the World Health Organization (WHO) is committed to helping the School meals coalition in which more than 60 countries are considering a nutritious school meal for every child in need by 2030.

Led by France and Finland, the coalition has also engaged in “smart” school meal programs that combine regular school meals with complementary health and nutrition interventions for children’s growth and learning. children.

“School health and nutrition programs are effective interventions to support the growth of schoolchildren and adolescents and development ”, UN leaders noted in their statement.

“They can help fight child poverty, hunger and malnutrition in all its forms. They attract children to school and support their learning, as well as their long-term health and well-being ”.

“Springboard” effects

Noting that schoolchildren are not the only ones to benefit, the heads of United Nations agencies stressed that the meals can act as ‘stepping stones’ to transforming the food system.

And where possible, they can use locally grown foods to support national and local markets and food systems, improving opportunities for smallholder farmers and local catering businesses – many of which are run by women.

In addition, these programs can contribute to the achievement of at least seven of the Sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“The School Meals Coalition has the potential to help countries recover from the crisis. COVID-19[female[feminine crisis, ”said WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

“School feeding programs can get children back to school, repair the damage caused to their education, create jobs locally and allow small farmers to earn a living in a sustainable way to feed their families ”.

Restore nutrition

Each of the five UN agencies will provide a specific set of expertise to the coalition, which includes more than 50 partners from non-governmental organizations, civil society and foundations.

The coalition will work to restore school meals and other health and nutrition programs that were in place before the COVID-19 crisis, expanding them to reach an additional 73 million children who were not covered before. pandemic and set standards to improve food quality. while linking them to local food production, where possible.

The United Nations agencies are committed to working with governments to achieve coalition goals providing technical and operational support as needed; and advocating for funding and better data on the impact of school health and nutrition programs.

The knock-on effects of COVID

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruption to schools and education around the world.

Millions of children have not been able to get their school meals or benefit from school health and nutrition services such as deworming, immunization and psychosocial support.

Today, more than 150 million children around the world are still deprived of meals and essential health and nutrition services.