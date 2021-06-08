UN Strongly Condemns Violations in Central African Republic

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic and warned that attacks on UN peacekeepers could constitute war crimes.

The press release was issued after closed-door Security Council discussions and a briefing by Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN special envoy to the Central African Republic. Earlier, the council held a public meeting on the Greater Central Africa region where the United States and Russia exchanged charges over actions in the Central African Republic.

US political coordinator Rodney Hunter has expressed outrage at reports that Russian military instructors have carried out military offensives in the country “characterized by clashes with UN peacekeepers, threats against military personnel. UN, violations of international humanitarian law, large-scale sexual violence and widespread looting, including humanitarian organizations. . “

Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Anna Evstigneeva accused the United States of making “unsubstantiated allegations” and said the US action, coupled with a campaign in some media, “constitutes action coordinated aim to smear our effective aid (…) for stabilization in CAR. “

She said that cases of alleged violations of international humanitarian law should be investigated by the relevant organs of the country once they have received “significant evidence and facts”, and she called ” blackmail ”US threats to revoke bilateral aid to countries in difficult circumstances.

The sessions followed a May 30 border incident that exacerbated tensions between the Central African Republic and Chad.

The Chadian defense ministry said troops from the neighboring country attacked a Chadian border post, killing one soldier and kidnapping and then executing five others. Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that three Russian military instructors, part of a support mission for the Central African army, were also killed during the operation by a mine explosion.

The agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Wednesday that the deaths would not prompt Russia to reduce the number of military instructors, who are there at the invitation of the Central African government.

The Security Council statement issued after its closed-door meeting gave no details of the reported human and humanitarian rights violations.

He urged the Central African Republic to ensure that it respects the status of forces agreement with the United Nations, which has a 15,000-strong peacekeeping force in the country.

Council members called on the country’s authorities, UN peacekeepers “and all forces on the ground to coordinate and take all appropriate measures to enhance the safety and security of peacekeepers. and United Nations staff ”.

The mineral-rich Central African Republic has faced deadly inter-religious and inter-communal fighting since 2013. A peace accord between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but the violence was blamed on the former President of the country, François Bozizé, and his allies threaten to cancel the agreement. It erupted after the Constitutional Court rejected Bozizé’s candidacy for president in December.

President Faustin Archange Touadera was re-elected at the end of December for a second term with 53% of the vote, but he continues to face opposition from forces linked to Bozizé.

The Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect reported on May 31 that “armed groups continue to control the majority of Central African territory and take advantage of illegal taxation and arms trafficking, and the cross-border flow of foreign fighters, arms and natural resources are fueling the crisis. “

“A climate of impunity has allowed for the continuation of violence and allegations of serious human rights violations and abuses committed by armed groups as well as by state security forces and their allies,” the report states. center, which was established in 2008 by governments, non-governmental organizations and prominent human rights groups and figures, including former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.