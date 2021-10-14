UN stresses support for Lebanon after deadly clashes in Beirut

Clashes erupted after gunmen shot at hundreds of people on their way to a demonstration against the lead judge in the investigation, organized by militant group Hezbollah and its supporters, media reported.

At least six people were killed and more than 30 injured. Nine suspects were reportedly arrested.

Multiple crises

Lebanon continues to face many challenges, including economic and financial collapse, political stalemate and the devastating long-term impact of port explosions, which have left more than 200 people dead. No one has yet been found responsible.

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, issued a statement condemning the violence on Thursday.

“Dangerous” polarization

Noting the “dangerous increase in polarization” around the investigation, she stressed the absolute responsibility of the Lebanese leadership to put the country’s interests first at this critical time.

“Getting Lebanon out of its current crisis and pushing forward with reforms requires the efficient functioning of the state’s legislative, executive and judicial institutions,” Ms. Wronecka said.

Key to judicial independence

“The time has come for all parties to support judicial independence in the interest of the people,” she added.

The Special Coordinator also reiterated the UN’s unwavering support for the country and its people.