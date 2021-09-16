UN staff on pandemic restrictions, but diplomats can drink and dine unrestricted

A limited number of world leaders and delegates will attend the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on September 21. Credit: United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 16 (IPS) – When hundreds of delegates and diplomats arrive in New York next week for the new 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, they will be stranded by pandemic restrictions in a city where Delta variant infections have been skyrocketing.

Under the strict mandatory restrictions that came into effect on September 13, no one, not even diplomats, will be able to enter restaurants, bars, Broadway shows, or participate in any other indoor activity in New York City – unless they do. is not vaccinated and cannot produce their vaccination records.

But the United Nations will be an exception: while the nearly 3,000 staff in New York will have to produce their vaccination cards to enter the UN cafeteria and wear masks inside the building, diplomats and Visiting delegates will have free access to both the coffee shop, the delegates ‘lounge and the delegates’ dining room.

Asked whether vaccination certificates will be mandatory for visiting delegates, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said: “As you know, the authority of the Secretary-General over delegates is limited at best.

Under a long-standing diplomatic protocol, the Secretary-General is subordinate to the 193 UN Member States that reign supreme inside the Secretariat building.

When asked if the same rules apply in Geneva, the second largest United Nations city, Prisca Chaoui, president of the 3,500-member Geneva staff union, told IPS “in Geneva, the same rules apply to everyone, whether staff or delegates “.

“We believe this is the right way to go, as there would be no point in asking staff to wear masks if other visitors, including delegates, are allowed to take them off,” she noted.

As for places to eat, she said, it was only last week that the Geneva authorities decided to impose a green pass which has been in force since Monday 13th.

“Our management has not yet made a decision on this issue. We expect them to be aligned with host country rules, which has been the case since the start of the pandemic. This avoids any unnecessary misunderstanding and any tension between staff and management, ”she added.

Dujarric told reporters on September 13: “We are making efforts to reduce the on-site footprint of Secretariat staff. Member States have agreed to limit the number of delegates who will enter the General Assembly Hall. All people will need to certify as a condition of entry that they have not had any symptoms or been diagnosed with COVID or have not been in close contact with anyone. “.

He said it was also important that visiting delegates were subject to the travel and entry requirements of the host country, and everyone … needed to be vaccinated, whether to take public transport, well that I do not want to prejudge anything; not sure they would take public transport, but to enter restaurants, shops, any kind of activity… you have to show a vaccine ”.

“In addition, as we have said, the staff who are to be in the building during the high-level week of the General Assembly, have the mandate to be vaccinated. So that’s where we are ”.

And to sit in the restaurant on the 4th floor of the United Nations building, you must show proof of vaccination. “Yes, like any other restaurant in New York City,” he noted.

However, as a sign of goodwill, New York City Mayor Bill di Blasio said on September 15 that the city would open “a contextual testing and vaccination site at UN Headquarters next week and provide COVID testing. -19 free, as well as the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccines ”.

“As we prepare for the high-level week, New York City stands ready to support our United Nations partners with testing and vaccine resources,” he said. “We are proud to join the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of all UNGA participants and our fellow New Yorkers during the pandemic,” he added.

In a joint statement with International Affairs Commissioner Penny Abeywardena, he thanked General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives for taking the critical step of requiring proof of vaccination for those entering the hall. Assembly at the high-level meeting next week.

Ian Richards, former chairman of the Coordinating Committee of International Staff Unions and Associations (CCISUA), told IPS Switzerland that it was up to employers to decide their mask policy, and at the Palais des Nations in Geneva , masks are mandatory in common areas but not in the office.

Regarding restaurants, he said, the Covid pass is currently not mandatory in workplace cafeterias, although it is in normal restaurants. “Of course, whatever rules are decided, whether in Geneva or New York, they should be the same for staff and delegates. Both can transmit Covid in the same way, ”said Richards.

Guy Candusso, a former first vice president of the United Nations Staff Union in New York, told IPS that the secretary-general is responsible for the health and safety of all people, including diplomats, within the compound. United Nations.

“Unless it is expressly overridden by the General Assembly, I think it can institute protective measures if the situation requires it,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter to UN staff members last month, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that all UN headquarters staff, given the need to protect each other, would be required to report their vaccination status, including via EarthMed, with immediate effect.

In addition, any staff member who has attended the scene and tested positive for COVID-19 or antigen should immediately report the results to the Health Care and Safety Management Division. and occupational health via the confidential self-declaration portal (medical.un.org) to ensure effective risk mitigation in the workplace.

“I continue to be very grateful to the staff who worked on the premises throughout the pandemic, either because their duties could not be performed remotely or when working remotely would have impacted their effectiveness and efficiency, ”said Guterres.

“I especially congratulate those who did so when we did not have immunization protection. As the presence of unvaccinated staff potentially increases the risk to other staff, whether vaccinated or not, vaccinations will be mandatory for staff performing certain tasks and / or professional groups at UN Headquarters whose duties do not allow for a sufficient exposure management.

This mandate can be canceled when a recognized medical condition prevents vaccination.

Staff who need to be vaccinated should receive the final dose of a vaccine by September 19, 2021.

Any vaccine against COVID-19 recognized by WHO or in routine use approved by the national health authority of a member state is accepted. Affected staff members will be notified by their respective offices during the week of August 16.

“As staff working in New York, we are privileged to have access to effective vaccines through local immunization programs. In addition to requiring that certain staff members get vaccinated, I strongly encourage all staff who have not already done so to take this opportunity to get vaccinated to promote your safety and health and that of everyone else. that surround you.

“The situation continues to be monitored and the possibility of additional measures announced will remain under consideration and will be reviewed and adapted as needed,” said Guterres.

