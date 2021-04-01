UN Special Envoy Tells Security Council ‘Bloodbath Is Imminent’ In Myanmar

The daily beast

MINUSMAOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – From above, photographs show an expanse of charred earth in the middle of the desert and a mass grave covered with dried tree branches, where people living around Bounti, a village in central Mali, have said those who had been killed by French airstrikes were buried. On the ground, images of scattered scales; an empty parka with an outstretched arm; a mutilated metal teapot and shrapnel – some with serial numbers – placed next to bright yellow evidence markers and metal rulers. Here is the photographic evidence contained in a 36-page report from the recently released United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali known as Minusma, which this week confirmed that French forces celebrated a wedding on the 3rd. January, where 100 people were celebrating, killing 22 people – 19 of whom died at the site, all men. Investigation found that three of the dead were believed to be affiliated with an Islamist militant group operating in the region, called Katiba Macina, and three died while seeking medical help. The continuing conflict in Mali, among other roles, and the peacekeeping mission are linked by a Security Council resolution to investigate and document allegations of human rights violations and abuses committed throughout Mali. . This includes all violations related to international forces, including the French operation Barkhane, the Minusma peacekeepers and the G5-Sahel force as well as national forces during cross-border military operations. All violations are supposed to be documented and made public in the quarterly reports of Secretary General António Guterres. However, the publication of this new report shortly after its publication is unusual for the UN, in particular because it directly concerns France, a permanent member of the Security Council. “The majority of those affected during the strike were civilians protected from such attacks. by international humanitarian law “, indicates the report, which recommends that the French and Malian authorities” examine in depth the processes and the precautions they take in view of such strikes “to” carry out investigations into possible violations of the law. international humanitarian and human rights law ”and compensate the victims. In addition, the French raised concerns about the “methodology” and conclusions of the Minusma report and its use of “unverifiable” local testimony, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website on the same day the report was released. has been made public. the sources on which this report is based come from local testimonies, ”the statement read. “They are never transcribed, the identity of the witnesses is never specified because the conditions of these testimonies have been taken. It is therefore impossible to single out credible sources of possible terrorist sympathizers and individuals under the influence (including the threat) of jihadist groups. He added that the bombings respected the laws of armed conflict. The investigation into the airstrikes that took place on January 3 was carried out over nearly three months by the Human Rights Protection Division in Minusma. The team is made up of 15 experts from the department and two forensic police officers from the mission, who visited the site at the end of February. The report says the team conducted 115 interviews with individuals, interviewed at least 200 other individuals in groups, and analyzed 150 publications, official statements and official statements and photographic evidence. Among those interviewed were seven male civilians injured in the attack on the village, whose residents are Fulani, a pastoralist ethnic group that lives throughout the Sahel. The wedding took place in a semi-wooded area, under a jagged expanse of red cliffs that are part of the spectacular landscape of the Mopti region that once attracted thousands of foreign tourists. The Fulani have complained about ethnic profiling in counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region, in particular because they have been targeted by the Malian security forces; and the Dozo ethnic militias are accused of committing large-scale massacres against the Fulani in central Mali. women among the victims, because it is an area held by the jihadists. They do not allow men to get together with women for weddings. The group of women therefore celebrated 300 meters further. The villagers respect the instructions of the jihadists to avoid reprisals. It was just a bunch of men and teenagers who were targeted, but the groom is alive. The strike infuriated the villagers and prompted local and international groups to investigate, including a local representative working for the office of the United Nations High Commissioner. for human rights and the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch. “The UN investigation into the French airstrike on Bounti raises serious concerns that the attack was unlawfully disproportionate – that the loss of civilian life, which was considerable and could have been far more military gain than the ‘attack,’ Human Rights Watch researcher Jonathan Pedneault said in an email to PassBlue. ) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahel, near Douentza, where Bounti is located, which targeted Minusma forces and killed Malian and French troops late last year. The French attacks in Bounti were part of a joint counterterrorism operation called Eclipse, carried out from January 2 to 20 by Barkhane, G5 Sahel forces and the Malian army. The January 3 bombing came days after five French soldiers were killed in Mali. The findings of the UN investigation were released just days after media reported that Malian officials accused French forces of killing six civilians in an airstrike in Gao, northeastern Mali. The alleged and confirmed attacks this year by France took place after the publication of a 336-page report by the UN International Commission of Inquiry, documenting the abuses committed by all parties to the Malian conflict, since it started in 2012. This is when the jihadist groups allied themselves. with Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in liaison with local Tuareg groups to occupy towns in northern Mali, such as Timbuktu. The commission, mandated by the 2015 Algiers peace agreement for Mali, documented the atrocities committed by all actors in the conflict and found that human rights violations had been committed by the Malian army and that French forces had killed civilians in air strikes. The report also raised questions about the participation of French forces in counterterrorism operations with Malian forces, which have been accused of committing serious human rights violations and French cooperation with armed militias. accused of having committed abuses such as the recruitment of child soldiers. submitted to the 15-member Security Council in mid-December 2020 and made public a few months later. But the council has yet to act on recommendations, such as setting up a tribunal, as some council members say it is awaiting a response from the Malian government, which UN investigators have identified as major abusers of rights. Apparently only one country on the Council, an elected member, raised the issue of accountability this year on the findings of the report. While Mr. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the head of Minusma, welcomed the report, The mission and other important world bodies, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, have remained largely silent on the number of civilian casualties that would have resulted from French airstrikes in Mali for many years. cooperation with Malian armed groups in 2017 and 2018 and the nature of its joint operations with Malian troops, in particular during Operation Serval in 2013. In February, when PassBlue asked the Ministry of the Armed Forces if it keeps records civilians killed in airstrikes in the Sahel, a spokesperson wrote in an email: “Even though such incidents rarely occur, every civilian casualty is reported to the International Committee of the Red Cross, but we are not able to give you more information on this subject. In order to ensure transparency, we leave it to the recognized international authorities to declare the number of civilian victims. Register now! 