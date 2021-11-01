UN Special Envoy on Poverty Visits Beirut Explosion Survivors

Olivier De Schutter went to Mar Mikhael and Geitaoui where residents deplored the lack of government support.

Beirut, Lebanon – United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Olivier De Schutter told Al Jazeera during a visit to the Lebanese capital that survivors of the Beirut port blast year last “feel very abandoned”.

On Monday, the UN expert, alongside the local Public Works research group, visited residents and survivors of Mar Mikhael and Geitaoui, two of the neighborhoods most severely damaged by the explosion in the port of Beirut.

“It is of course striking that many public services are difficult to provide,” De Schutter told Al Jazeera after visiting a family in Geitaoui.

Residents complained to De Schutter about the lack of viable government welfare programs, the irregular distribution of army money and mismanagement after the explosion where dozens of NGOs and individual initiatives collided. are rushed to help the inhabitants.

“An NGO assigned to my area said they could only fix the windows, even though I needed three doors to fix,” one resident told him.

On top of that, many are worried about their inability to pay their rent and soaring utility costs, especially those who lost their businesses in the explosion or have significant medical bills for their injuries.

“We have no faith in the government,” said an elderly resident.

More than 200 people were killed and 6,500 injured in the August 4, 2020 explosion in the port of Beirut when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored dangerously in the port for years, exploded. The explosion was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions on record and destroyed entire neighborhoods.

About three-quarters of Beirut’s population live in poverty, while another quarter were unable to meet their “food needs” at the end of last year, according to the UN. [Kareem Chehayeb/Al Jazeera]

De Schutter landed in Beirut over the weekend for a two-week assessment of how the Lebanese government has responded to the country’s critical economic crisis and the role international organizations have played in the fight against poverty.

About three-quarters of the population live in poverty, and about a quarter of the population was unable to meet their “food needs” at the end of last year, the UN said during a recent press conference.

According to its emergency response plan for Lebanon for next year, the UN needs $ 383 million to help 1.1 million people in need of food, education, health care, sanitation and child protection.

Meanwhile, the majority of around one million Syrian refugees and hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees live in extreme poverty. At least two-thirds of Syrian refugees are now skip meals, as food prices have increased by about 628 percent.

The World Bank says Lebanon’s economic crisis has been one of the worst in the world since the mid-19th century.

Rising gasoline prices and blackouts cripple much of public life, while the government struggles to implement emergency social programs aimed at temporarily supporting millions of people.

De Schutter will also visit the northern city of Tripoli and Shatila Palestinian refugee camp this week, and meet with local and national government officials, residents and civil society groups. He will present his findings at a press conference scheduled for November 12.

Special Rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council.