UN sounds ‘wake-up call’ to save millions of Yemenis from famine

More than half of the 30 million Yemenis are at risk of “ worsening hunger ” by mid-2021, according to UN agencies.

The window to prevent famine in war-torn Yemen is narrowing, with a new study showing that millions of people in the country will face some form of food crisis next year, according to UN agencies.

More than half of Yemen’s 30 million people are at risk of “worsening hunger” by mid-2021, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the World Food Program, UNICEF and FAO.

“These alarming figures must be a wake-up call to the world. Yemen is on the verge of famine and we must not turn our backs on the millions of families who are in desperate need today, ”said David Beasley, Executive Director of WFP.

The conflict in the poorest nation in the Arab world began when Iranian-backed Houthi fighters captured the capital of Sana’a in 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee.

The following year, a government-backed Saudi-led coalition stepped in to fight the Houthis and curb Iran’s influence in what turned into a regional stalemate by proxy.

Since then, more than 100,000 people – combatants and civilians – have been killed.

The number of Yemenis on the verge of facing an “emergency phase” of food insecurity – a prelude to famine – is expected to increase from 3.6 million to 5 million in the first half of 2021, according to the UN statement .

The emergency phase means people are suffering “enormously” with some of the most vulnerable starving to death, the statement said.

The three UN agencies have also warned that the number of Yemenis currently suffering from famine conditions could triple, from 16,500 to 47,000 between January and June 2021.

“Make no mistake, 2021 will be even worse than 2020 for Yemen’s most vulnerable people,” Beasley added.

“Famine can still be avoided, but this opportunity is slipping away with each passing day.”

Humanitarian aid

In recent months, Yemen has seen a significant drop in humanitarian aid as major Arab donor countries have failed to deliver on previous pledges.

Last month, UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council that the UN humanitarian appeal for $ 3.4 million for 2020 for Yemen had not received than $ 1.5 billion, or about 45%.

By comparison, he said, last year around this time the UN received twice as much – almost $ 3 billion.

“Cuts in humanitarian aid this year, including food aid, have erased previous gains in food security and left families with widening food consumption gaps,” the agencies also said.

“Next year, the cuts will continue and may be expanded, unless funds are urgently received.”