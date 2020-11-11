UN slams US over police brutality, death penalty, and more after human rights review

The United Nations essentially told the United States to verify its privilege after a human rights review on Monday. Specifically, many countries, including American allies, have criticized the United States for its acts of police violence against blacks, the death penalty, and the separation of immigrant children from their parents.

Reuters reports that during the first review of the United States by the United Nations Human Rights Council since 2015, dozens of delegations took the floor and expressed their concerns about how human rights are being treated in the land that many Americans swear White Jesus to is unequivocally the greatest country in the world. ACLU activists said the HRC review strongly criticized the policies of the Trump administration and urged the new Biden administration to initiate reforms.

Jamil Dakwar, director of the human rights program at the ACLU, spoke about the review during a press briefing, Reuters reports.

“What we saw today was an unsurprising condemnation by many countries around the world of the United States’ human rights record,” Dakwar said. “We have heard country after country … calling on and urging the United States to take serious action to combat structural racism and police violence.”

Much of the HRC review focused on systemic racism in the United States, but some might argue that the review looked more like an indictment of a host of conservative policies and ideals in the United States. .

From Reuters:

China and Russia called on the United States to eradicate racism and police violence, while Cuba and Venezuela said they must provide equal access to health care during the COVID-19 pandemic. France called on the American authorities to put an end to executions at the federal level, to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay and to “guarantee women and girls access to their rights and to sexual and reproductive health”. Britain called for “ensuring access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services”. Joshua Cooper of the US Human Rights Network, a national network of activists, said more than a dozen countries have expressed concern about the US position on family planning. “The United States has made it clear that it does not consider abortion a human right,” said Denice Labertew of the Women LEAD Network.

For the record, the UNHRC has for some time sought to engage the United States on civil rights.

The Washington Post reports that in June, amid the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, the council held an “emergency debate” to discuss and examine systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protesters in the United States. United

In fact, Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, spoke at this event with a plea for “the UN’s main human rights body, urging it to launch an intense international review” on the treatment of blacks and anti-racism protesters in the United States, according to the Associated press.

As Trump announced in 2018 that the United States withdraw from the CDH– probably because counseling is like international diversity training and we all know how much he hates them“Maybe the nations that challenge America on civil rights are right.

Hopefully, with a new administration, the change America and the world need.