UN seeks to tackle ‘unprecedented catastrophic levels’ of food insecurity

To increase support, the United Nations called a meeting on Monday high level event, calling for international action, before it is too late.

Almost half a million people live in near starvation conditions (IPC phase 5, according to official classification) in Ethiopia, Madagascar, South Sudan and Yemen. In recent months, vulnerable populations in Burkina Faso and Nigeria have also been subjected to these same conditions.

In addition, 41 million people around the world face emergency food insecurity levels (IPC 4), just one slip from the brink of famine, representing a 50% increase in just two years.

What do we need to avoid famine this year? 🟠 $ 6.6 billion in EMERGENCY to save 41 million people

a global ceasefire

safe and unhindered access to provide assistance Preventing famine is a choice. #FightFaminepic.twitter.com/tTfTx9cdtl – World Food Program (@WFP) October 3, 2021

Millions more are experiencing acute food insecurity crisis levels (IPC 3) and are at real risk of rapid deterioration.

A toxic mixture

Opening of the event, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs said that “when famine finally opens the door, it goes viral in a way that other threats may not.”

For relief chief Martin Griffiths, the situation is the result of “a toxic mix of economic decline, climate change, COVID-19[female[feminine and of course, most importantly, the conflicts at the root of this terrible scourge, women and girls, as always, left particularly vulnerable.

“Women tell us about the desperate steps they must take to find food to feed their families, including the sex trade for food, the use of early and early marriages, as I heard about when I ‘was in Syria fairly recently,’ he recalls.

Mr Griffiths thanked donors, saying the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has been able to scale up humanitarian operations in high-risk countries, such as South Sudan, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso and Yemen, where the UN agency currently reaches 10 million people each month.

Mr Griffiths warned, however, that it was time to redouble our efforts and show that the world can collectively meet this challenge.

“There is time, not a lot, and we need to make it happen,” he said.

Political will

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu, too spoke at the event. For him, “food aid and livelihoods must be provided in tandem”.

“Supporting agrifood systems and providing long-term assistance paves the way for recovery, beyond mere survival, and increases resilience. I thank the members for their support. There is no time to waste, ”he said.

The Executive Director of the World Food Program (PAM), David Beasley, stressed the need to get the message out, saying world leaders will “react” when “they know what the reality is.”

According to Beasley, there is $ 400 trillion in wealth in the world today, and at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, billionaires were on average increasing their net worth by $ 5.2 billion per day.

“It’s a shame”

“And the fact that we are sitting here begging for $ 6.6 billion to save 41 million people, prevent the destabilization of nations and prevent mass migration… I don’t know what I’m missing. It’s a shame we’re having this conversation, ”he concluded.

In March, at security Council, the UN Secretary-General called for a rapid and coordinated response.

At the time, António Guterres also created a high-level task force on famine prevention draw attention to the countries most affected and mobilize their support.