UN seeks $ 266 million to feed refugees in Covid-stricken East Africa

The United Nations on Tuesday appealed for $ 266 million (€ 221 million) to help feed more than three million refugees and asylum seekers across East Africa, suffering additional hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Locks and other measures to contain the contagion have made it more difficult for refugees to obtain food or earn money, the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Program (WFP) said. ) of the United Nations in a joint statement.

“We have never experienced such a dire funding situation for refugees,” said WFP East Africa Regional Director Michael Dunford, adding that $ 266 million was needed for the next six months. only to cover the minimum needs of refugees.

UNHCR estimates that nearly three-quarters of the estimated 4.7 million refugees living in the 11 countries where it works in the region do not have enough to eat.

“The pandemic has been devastating for everyone, but even more so for the refugees,” said UNHCR’s Clementine Nkweta-Salami. “Unless more funds are made available, thousands of refugees, including children, will not have enough to eat.

She said refugees facing food rationing and cash flow cuts are already turning to “negative coping strategies,” including skipping meals, selling assets, child labor and increasing poverty. domestic violence.

“There is often a desperation and a feeling of no alternative,” she said.

The lack of funding has led WFP to cut its monthly aid to refugees in Rwanda by more than half and to make major cuts in countries like Uganda, Kenya and South Sudan.

“We are deeply concerned that if the cuts continue, (the refugees) will face a very difficult decision: to stay in camps where food and nutrition security is deteriorating or to consider risking re-entry when not. not sure, ”Dunford said.

sva / md / jhd / nb / ri / jxb