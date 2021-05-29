UN Security Council welcomes Somali agreement on speedy and peaceful elections

In a press release issued on Friday evening, the 15 members of the Council congratulated the country’s leaders for putting forward “the stability, security and development of Somalia, as well as the best interests of the Somali people”.

The agreement,which would allow elections within 60 days, was a result of the summit called by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, after months of escalating tensions between political factions in Somalia.

Members of security Council welcomed the commitment to “organize peaceful, transparent, inclusive and credible elections, which respect the minimum quota of 30% of women in the agreed parliament”.

The peace and security organ also encouraged Somali leaders to maintain this positive momentum so that the elections can take place as agreed. They also urged all parties to continue to engage in an open and constructive manner so that any issues during the implementation phase can be resolved quickly and welcomed the agreement to establish a mechanism for the peaceful settlement of disputes. disputes to allow this.

Back from the edge

Under the September 17 electoral model agreed in 2020 between the federal government and the leaders of the federal member states, the elders of the verified clans would elect a parliament, which would then elect a president. Legislative elections were scheduled for December but were subsequently postponed.

Talks between the Somali federal government and the leaders of its federal member states, which began in March, unfortunately collapsed in early April.

The People’s House of the Somali Parliament then passed a “special law”, abandoning the landmark agreement and extending the terms of current office holders for up to two more years.

Opposition to these measures has led to the mobilization of militias and to apparent divisions within the Somali security forces. Violent clashes ensued on April 25, risking a wider conflict.

“Since then, Somalia has come back from the edge of this worst-case scenario”, said earlier this week James Swan, UN Special Representative for Somalia, recalling that the House of the People reversed his special law on May 1 under intense pressure, finally easing tensions.

General secretary @antonioguterres Welcomes the agreement reached on the implementation of the electoral model of 17 September, calling for the swift establishment of credible election management bodies at federal and state levels to lead the process in Somalia. https://t.co/txW040M31b – UN spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) May 27, 2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the new deal between Somali leaders, urging all stakeholders to swiftly implement the new deal as “a critical step towards a process. consensual and transparent election without further delay “.

Support from the United Nations Mission

Council members commended the support provided by the United Nations Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

They expressed their full support for the two missions as the country prepares for elections, implements the road map outlined in the annex to the May 27 press release and “works to ensure the transition to Somali-led security, as requested in UN Security Council Resolution 2568.

Finally, the members of the Security Council reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Somalia.