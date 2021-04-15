UN Security Council votes on Libya ceasefire observers

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – UN Security Council votes on draft resolution urging all foreign and mercenary forces to leave Libya and authorizes small UN team to monitor ceasefire agreement -fire of last October which ordered their departure.

The resolution drafted by the United Kingdom would endorse Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ proposals on the composition and operational aspects of ceasefire monitoring presented in a letter to the Council.

In the April 7 letter obtained by the Associated Press, the UN chief proposed “an initial maximum number of 60 monitors” for “a gradual deployment” of the ceasefire monitoring component that would make part of the UN political mission in Libya known as UNSMIL.

The observers would be deployed in the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to the country’s main oil fields and export terminals, “once all the conditions required for a permanent United Nations presence have been met, including the security, logistics, medical and operational ”. letter said.

In the meantime, he said, “a forward presence” would be established in the capital Tripoli “as soon as conditions permit”.

Guterres said that “the proposed number of UNSMIL ceasefire observers takes into account Libyan demand, as well as measures to allow for a regular rotation of personnel inside and outside the UNSMIL. Libya, while ensuring the flexibility of geographical coverage in the surveillance zone. ”

The results of the email vote on the proposed resolution – due to COVID-19 – are expected to be announced on Friday.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi and divided the country between a UN-backed government in Tripoli and rival authorities based in the east of the country. Each side was supported by a range of local militias as well as regional and foreign powers.

In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive in an attempt to capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up military support for the UN-backed government with hundreds of soldiers and thousands of Syrian mercenaries. An October ceasefire agreement led to an agreement on a transitional government and elections slated for December 24.

The story continues

A recently released report by UN experts accused several foreign governments of turning the oil-rich country into a stage for playing rivalries and ignoring UN sanctions and a UN arms embargo, which , according to him, remained “totally ineffective”.

Experts identified Turkey and Qatar as backers of forces loyal to the UN-backed administration in Tripoli to the west, while the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt backed Khalifa Hifter, the military commander controlling the eastern and southern parts of Libya. .

. The proposed resolution “urges all member states to respect and support the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including the prompt withdrawal of all foreign and mercenary forces from Libya”. It would also require full compliance with an arms embargo against Libya.