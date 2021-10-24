UN Security Council mission visits Mali, calls for February vote

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) – A UN Security Council mission to Mali this weekend to assess the security situation urges the country’s authorities to hold elections in February to respect agreements reached with a bloc West African regional after last year’s coup.

The mission led by Kenya’s Ambassador to the UN, Martin Kimani, met with civil society organizations, groups that have signed a peace accord, the Prime Minister of Mali and the transitional president, Colonel Assimi Goita , during their weekend visit.

“I was struck by the thirst for reforms (both political and institutional) desired by most of the Malian population,” Kimani said at a press conference on Sunday. “We are now awaiting the end of the transition period which should lead to the organization of elections.”

However, the Malian authorities have said after meetings with the UN Security Council mission that they wish to organize days of consultations in December between Malian groups to determine the path to the elections.

“The Malian authorities told us about these meetings as a prerequisite for the elections. These meetings will take place in December, ”said Abdou Abarry, Nigerian Ambassador to the UN who was part of the delegation. “We are not opposed to it, but only insist that it does not delay the end of the transition and gives Malians the opportunity to choose their leaders.

Abarry said Goita assured the delegation that “the transitional authorities are not here to stay in power and that any commitment that the transitional authorities make will be in the interests of the Malians.”

Goita seized power in August 2020 by overthrowing democratically elected Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who had only served two years of his five-year term after being re-elected in 2018. Goita eventually accepted a transitional ruled government by a civilian president, but overthrew them. leaders in May after announcing a cabinet reshuffle that dismissed two junta supporters without consulting him.

Goita was then sworn in as president of the transitional government in June. He pledged to keep the country on track to return to civilian rule with elections in February 2022.

UN diplomats also raised the issue of security in Mali. The peacekeeping mission in Mali remains the deadliest of all UN missions since 2013.

“The Malian authorities have insisted that they place a lot of emphasis on security challenges, and MINUSMA (the UN mission in Mali) is ready to help them, particularly in central Mali where the terrorist threat is the highest ”, declared Nicolas de Rivière, French Ambassador to the UN

Mali has struggled with growing insecurity since 2012, when groups linked to al-Qaeda took control of parts of the north. Despite a French-led military operation that forced many rebels out of their northern strongholds in 2013, the insurgents quickly regrouped and are advancing year after year towards the south of the country, where the Malian capital is located. They also launch frequent attacks against the Malian army and its allies.

Carley Petesch contributed to this report from Dakar, Senegal.