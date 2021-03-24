UN Security Council launches unified appeal to Haiti: settle disputes and hold elections

The often divided UN Security Council on Wednesday issued a unified appeal to Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to tackle the country’s problem. deepening of security and institutional issues while advancing preparations to ensure the holding of free, fair and credible legislative and presidential elections this year.

The 15-member Security Council endorsed the call to action in a brief virtual hearing, signing the group’s first statement on Haiti since 2017, a sign of the group’s growing concerns for the country following the end of its 15 year-long UN peacekeeping missions.

“The Security Council expresses its deep concern at the protracted political, constitutional, humanitarian and security crises in Haiti,” noted the statement, drafted by the United States, whose Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, chaired the meeting. and is the current chairman of the board. The group stressed that it was “the primary responsibility of the Haitian government to address the underlying factors of instability”.

The unusual statement comes as Haiti is in the throes of a serious political, security and humanitarian crisis, with Moïse facing calls to step down from power, thousands taking to the streets in recent protests and powerful armed gangs wreaking havoc on ordinary Haitians who are now even afraid to send their children to school. Observers say the UN statement shows the United States, under the Biden administration, is increasingly critical of Moses. For some, it also shows that the international community equates democracy with elections, without other crucial factors of good governance.

During a meeting on Haiti on February 22, diplomats expressed concern over the situation in Haiti, where kidnappings have increased by 200% and the UN-trained Haitian national police have taken to the streets to demonstrate these. last days after several officers were killed in the war. a botched raid on a gang stronghold in Port-au-Prince.

During this hearing, Moses, who has governed by decree for over a year, made the unusual decision to address the council personally. He defended his administration and blamed “corrupt oligarchs” and “radical and violent opposition” for the crisis, tell council members “that a politics of chaos has meant the government has had to take off the gloves.”

Members of the UN Security Council spent weeks negotiating the content of the declaration. Some members wanted harsher language on Haiti’s continued inability to contain armed gangs and hold human rights offenders accountable for a range of offenses, including the high-profile assassination of the head of the Port Bar. -au-Prince, as well as several massacres. in the popular districts of the capital.

Other diplomats insisted on stressing the need to address security, transparency and logistics issues ahead of the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.

In the statement, the council members also called on politicians and others “to put aside their differences in the interest of the Haitian people, to engage constructively to allow the organization of the next elections and to ensure that the elections take place in a peaceful environment, and calls on the international community to support Haiti in this endeavor.

But critics say the pressure for elections in a country where all major institutions are in crisis – the justice system has been on strike for five weeks and parliament is virtually non-existent – also shows the international community lacks more understanding. deep of what is taking place. The country faces a systematic collapse, with armed gangs increasingly filling a political and social vacuum, 35 years after the fall of the brutal Duvalier family dictatorship, issues unlikely to be resolved by elections alone. It also risks shaping the armed groups that hold power in the country.

Haiti was supposed to hold legislative elections in October 2019. By failing to do so, the legislature ceased to function, as there were not enough senators for a quorum. The terms of all local officials were also declared expired by Moses, who instead ruled the country of 11 million people by decree. A a large number of presidential orders, including one that created a secret intelligence bureau, has raised concerns both inside and outside the country, with critics accusing Moses of becoming the last strongman in the region.

Meanwhile, the end of his five-year presidential term continues to be a subject of controversy. The opposition claims that Moses’ tenure ended last month on February 7, while Moses insists he still has a year left.

Moïse said he would hold an election but rejected the call for the United States to do so as quickly as technically possible. Instead, he plans a constitutional referendum, now scheduled for June 27, asking Haitians to approve a new magna carta. The government has started running ads on local radio and putting up posters across the capital urging people to adopt the document, which has yet to be finalized and has not been seen by most Haitians. .

A UN-controlled fund set up to pay for election materials has so far raised only $ 20 million, all from the Haitian government. Some nations are quietly refusing to contribute, either because they do not support the controversial referendum or because they believe that Moses has not yet obtained the necessary concessions for a fair vote.

Bocchit Edmond, Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, said he hoped all Haitians would heed the Security Council’s call, which underlines the importance of all parties meeting.

“The declaration recognizes that Haitians are the engines of change, through dialogue and tolerance,” he said.

In response to Moïse’s referendum plan, a large section of Haitian organizations, including Protestant pastors, human rights and bar leaders, and opposition groups called for a two-day protest on Sunday and Monday. to mark the 34th anniversary of the adoption of the very constitution of March 29, 1987, which Moses seeks to suppress.